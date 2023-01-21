Read full article on original website
KING TIDES – Barview Tillamook Bay Jetties 1/22/23 – Video by Don Backman
It doesn’t matter how many times we see it – the power of the ocean is awe-inspiring and as most lifelong Tillamook County residents will tell you we never tire of witnessing the display. Tillamook County Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman said he didn’t expect to get much excitement...
February 8 Science Pub Features Oregon Kelp Alliance: Learn about efforts to restore our underwater kelp forests at Pelican Brewing, Pacific City
PACIFIC CITY, Ore. – Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Oregon Kelp Alliance will host a Science at the Pub presentation:. Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m. Oregon’s kelp forests are vital habitat for an amazing variety of marine species that sustain life and livelihoods on the Oregon coast. Productive kelp forests support our local fisheries by providing food and shelter for marine life and protect our coastlines from coastal erosion by buffering wave action. Those lucky enough to dive in a healthy kelp forest experience unparalleled biodiversity and a unique beauty. But around the world, kelp forests are declining at an alarming rate due to climate change and resulting ecological imbalance. Their loss is detrimental to ocean health and coastal communities. Groups like the Oregon Kelp Alliance (ORKA) are working to address this crisis.
PROJECT HOMELESS CONNECT JAN. 25th Noon to 3 pm, 904 Main St., Tillamook – Food, Services, Healthcare & More
Do you or someone you know lack a stable place to live? Do you live in Tillamook County and lack a safe, stable place to call home? Project Homeless Connect is Wednesday January 25th from Noon to 3 p.m. All services will be provided outside at 904 Main Avenue in Tillamook (the former La Tea Da location.)
TILLAMOOK BAY COMMUNITY COLLEGE HIRES WENAHA AS PROJECT MANAGER FOR HEALTHCARE EDUCATION BUILDING ON CAMPUS
On December 1, Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) retained Wenaha Group as the Project Manager for the upcoming general obligation bond construction project: to construct a Healthcare Education Building on the college campus. Wenaha Group is a Native American-owned Owner’s Representative, Construction Management & Consulting Firm that specializes in education, tribal, public agency, housing, and healthcare projects. They are based in Federal Way, Washington. The firm was chosen from a competitive process in November. They will be responsible for the oversight of the construction of the Healthcare Education Building as well as the renovation of the Center for Industrial Technology (CIT) which is paid for separately by a US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant.
Bedrock.LA to Rockaway Beach, OR: NKN High School Benefits from LA Studio Closure, Donation from Rockaway Roastery Owner; Community Meeting about Building Commercial Studio Space Feb. 4th
Bedrock.LA, located at Echo Park in Los Angeles, California, was founded by Cosmo Jones, Phil Feinman and Kamran V in 2009. Inspired by a need for studio space that was affordable, they stumbled across the space in Echo Park. Their goal was to create a place where bands could rehearse before going on tour and a place to record. A place with good gear that was maintained and writing rooms.
OBITUARY: Thomas Carl Gienger – November 12, 1937 – January 16, 2023
Thomas Gienger, age 85, passed away in his home surrounded by his family, in Tillamook, OR on January 16th, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Tom was born and raised and lived most of his life in Tillamook, proudly raising his 4 children, Tim, Jeff, Greg, and Penny. He attended Oregon State University and was a 3-year letterman in wrestling as he studied to become a schoolteacher. While teaching at Tillamook Junior High, he also enjoyed coaching wrestling and football. You could regularly find him on the golf course or traveling. His biggest smiles came from spending time with his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. He loved to watch all his angels and sons participate in activities. He was preceded in death by his parents Lenhart and Alice Gienger, his 3 brothers Dick, Bud, and John. He is survived by his sisters Susan and Sally, his 4 children- Tim (Allyson), Jeff (Karen), Greg (Ni) and Penny (Steph), 11 grandchildren- Katie (Jeff), Daniel, Ashlee (Jacob), Kaylee, Trevor, Courtney (Brandon), Ian (Liz), Holli (Kevin), Bree (Josh), James (Dairen), Kalee (Jacob), and 6 great grandchildren- Collin, Abigail, Andrew, Jackson, Bryce, and Alice.
Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance for Tillamook County’s Unincorporated Residential Areas to Be Considered by Board of Commissioners January 30
Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County (see map below). Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis. The public is invited to attend the hearing for the ordinance at the Board’s January 30th meeting.
Support experiential education opportunities for Tillamook County students by becoming a volunteer STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics – Coach! Training Feb. 9th
This Volunteer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) Coach Training is for new and returning STEAM Coaches who want to volunteer for spring and summer programs. Across the county, a partnership of 20 local organizations works together to provide a variety of STEAM programs to Tillamook County K-12 students. Together,...
TWO-DAY WORKSHOP: RADICAL WHOLENESS, FEB. 3 & 4
A 2-day workshop with Philip Shepherd, author of Radical Wholeness, New Self, New World and creator of The Embodied Present Process(TM) Move out of your head and into your life. Friday and Saturday, February 3 – 4, 2023 from 10am – 5pm. The gift of embodiment grounds your...
