Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge muscle car sold for record $1.1 million
A 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible that is one of seven like it was auctioned for $1.1 million, setting a record for both the model and the brand.
The best muscle cars
With many muscle cars across many different trim levels, iSeeCars breaks down the best muscle cars for power-hungry drivers.
Illinois Dealer Is Selling A 25-Mile Corvette Z06 For $375K
Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.
Chevy’s first electrified Corvette, the E-Ray, is a heavyweight built to be quick
The E-Ray. Chevrolet In convertible form, the new E-Ray will weigh in at 4,056 pounds.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1981 Jeep CJ7
Today's UCOTD is a variation of the classic theme of putting a big engine in a small vehicle. This 1981 Jeep CJ7 has a Chevy 350 underhood. It also has an automatic transmission, Dana 300 transfer case, stock Dana 30 front axle, AMC 20 rear axle, and Goodyear Kevlar 33X12.5 R15 tires. The soft top is new. It looks like the body needs some work, and the seller admits there are some rust spots.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Mechanic Stumbled Upon the Last of the Charger Models in Production and It Has Folks in Their Feels
Goodbye, beautiful machine
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicles don’t pass shipping line safety assessment: ‘We will never compromise’
Shipping line Havila Kystruten has banned hybrid and electric vehicles due to their fire risk. After a safety analysis, the Norwegian shipping company deemed its vessels unable to handle fires caused by electric vehicles’ defective lithium-ion batteries. “A possible fire in electric, hybrid, or hydrogen cars will require external...
How pickup trucks became so imposing
Sales of huge pickups are sustaining carmakers, bringing in record profits — yet pedestrian and road safety advocates say today's massive trucks are a hazard, given their size, weight, and driver blind spots. In a new Axios Visuals special project, we looked back over the past 50 years to...
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray Is First-Ever Front-Wheel Drive Vette
The eighth-generation C8 Corvette is a collection of firsts for the iconic performance nameplate, and the latest 2024 Corvette E-Ray continues the theme as the first-ever production Corvette equipped with a hybrid powertrain, as well as the first-ever production Corvette equipped with all-wheel drive. Notably, the C8 Corvette E-Ray is also the first-ever production Corvette equipped with front-wheel drive. Wait… what?
The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000
The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab. The post The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bedford Classic Cars – 1951 Hudson Commodore
Welcome to the fifth car in our Bedford Classic Car Series. Meet Don and his 1951 Hudson Commodore. People obtain classic cars for various reasons – childhood obsession, hobbies, investment, project ideas, and many more. Don’s Hudson Commodore has literally been part of the family and has a special...
