Former LA County official gets 2 years probation for taking bribes
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
aclufl.org
To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice
Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide denied permanent restraining order against him
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Superior Court judge denied a request to issue a permanent restraining order against Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. in an ongoing dispute between him and his ex-aide Melanie McDade. As expected, Butts took the stand to deny all claims lodged against him by McDade.
Family of Monterey Park victims, plus witnesses, could get compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said today that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation.
mynewsla.com
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
Beverly Hills councilman’s son granted diversion in political impersonation case
A son of Beverly Hills City Councilman Lester Friedman was granted a six-month diversion program that could result in the dismissal of a case in which he is charged with creating a fake social media account impersonating another City Council candidate. Over the prosecution’s objection, Superior Court Judge Wendy Segall...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
911 Is A Joke: LA Police Union Says Killer Cops Did Nothing Wrong, Keenan Anderson’s Family Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The LA Police Union defended officers who tased Keenan Anderson to death, but his family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
yovenice.com
mynewsla.com
Possible Mass Murder Suspect Found Dead in Van
A possible suspect in a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance Sunday after a standoff with law enforcement. The mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and at least 10 hospitalized occurred late Saturday...
Music producer Max Lord charged with possessing assault weapons and silencers, DA says
Lord is set to be arraigned on eight felony counts of possession of an assault weapon and four felony counts of possession of a silencer, according to the DA's office.
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
Ex-Farmers Insurance lawyer awarded $2.26M in attorneys’ fees
A former staff attorney for Farmers Insurance who accepted a reduced award of more than $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages in his employment suit against the company has been granted another $2.26 million in attorneys’ fees. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ruth A. Kwan issued her ruling...
