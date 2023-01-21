ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Governor Noem says her phone has been hacked

PIERRE, S.D. – On Monday, Governor Kristi Noem’s office addressed the release of her family’s personal Social Security numbers and other private information by the January 6th Committee. Governor Noem alleges that her personal cell phone has been hacked and was used to make hoax calls. “Callous...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
KELOLAND TV

SD House changes county zoning law for Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate

PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House.  The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
KANSAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem bans SD state gov’t contracts with 6 nations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor has directed that all offices, agencies and departments under her control in state government’s executive branch no longer engage in technology purchases or contracts with any business owned or controlled by a person, entity or government from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela or Cuba.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill filings would change under Randolph plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Fake Pills Kill: South Dakota DSS warns of increasing danger of fentanyl

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buying drugs online through social media platforms is growing in popularity—a trend that is contributing to “unprecedented” quantities of counterfeit pills containing deadly amounts of fentanyl being seized in South Dakota and across the country. Drug dealers targeting kids through social...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A look at the week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 23, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem misses weekly legislative press conference

PIERRE, S.D. - As speculation mounts that she may run for President in 2024, Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to avoid interacting with members of the local media. Thursday, Noem did not attend the regularly scheduled weekly press conference, after leadership from both political parties spoke. Typically, governors follow up on remarks from Republican and Democratic leaders each Thursday during the legislative session.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deutsch’s ballot measure blocked as unworkable

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters won’t have to decide how frequently they want to see ballot measures that are “substantially similar” one election after another. The proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch was set aside Friday. The House State Affairs Committee rejected HJR-5001 by...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KELOLAND TV

Non-resident ATV fee moves forward in SD Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In the coming days, the South Dakota Senate will debate whether non-residents should pay $50 for a decal that would allow them to operate their off-road vehicles on the state’s public roadways. The Senate Transportation Committee gave its support 6-0 to the plan Friday.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

