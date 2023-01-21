ROCKLAND—When it feels like six months of winter is the norm in Maine with back-to-back snowstorms, you’ve got to find ways to still get together and have fun. The Strand Theatre’s newest winter fest, The Big Rockland Chill, was a big hit on Saturday, January 21, taking over Oak Street and spilling into the theater. The community-wide event started in the afternoon at 1 p.m. and went through the late evening with the last shoe at The Strand Theatre screening, The Shining. Fitting!

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO