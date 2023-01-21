Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Jan. 23
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s band room and remotely. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jjRJzukORoCgkkHxzzAYag. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. ADJUSTMENTS...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Poetry Festival announces open call for 18th annual event
The 18th Annual Belfast Poetry Festival seeks teams of poets, performers, and artists, as well as individual artists and poets willing to be paired with someone of the festival’s choosing, for its annual juried presentation of original collaborative works featuring poetry combined with art in other mediums. The festival showcase will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Belfast, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 16-20. Camden. Brian Tolman, Bruce Tolman, and Cheryl English to Dana J. Rendon. Katherine R. Tranzillo Est. to Katherine E. Jefferson and John M. Twomey. Matinicus. Matinicus Isle Plantation to John A. Melquist...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Marissa M. Melton, of Winterport, and Julius Melton, of Winterport, were married Aug. 29, 2016, in Swanville and divorced Dec. 14. Erica A. Coburn, of Belfast, and Clifford A. Coburn, of Liberty, were married Feb. 17, 2013,...
penbaypilot.com
Photo Gallery: The Big Rockland Chill Street Party
ROCKLAND—When it feels like six months of winter is the norm in Maine with back-to-back snowstorms, you’ve got to find ways to still get together and have fun. The Strand Theatre’s newest winter fest, The Big Rockland Chill, was a big hit on Saturday, January 21, taking over Oak Street and spilling into the theater. The community-wide event started in the afternoon at 1 p.m. and went through the late evening with the last shoe at The Strand Theatre screening, The Shining. Fitting!
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
observer-me.com
Penobscot County commissioners deny spending federal funds illegally on jail repairs
Penobscot County officials on Jan. 20 denied that federal funds were used illegally on repairs to the Penobscot County Jail as the American Civil Liberties Union claimed in a letter to the U.S. Treasury, which oversees how the funds may be spent. The statement was issued after the ACLU included...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 30 - Jan. 18. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 30. Angelina...
penbaypilot.com
Red Carpet Trivia Night!
West Bay Rotary Satellite club will present a Red Carpet Trivia Night fundraiser for World Central Kitchen Saturday, February 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. “For over a decade, WCK has been first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises,” said Satellite Club Treasurer Peter Lindquist. “Through volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, explosions, humanitarian crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic, WCK has provided tens of millions of fresh, nourishing meals for impacted communities.
penbaypilot.com
Jeffrey Colquhoun, obituary
CAMDEN — Jeffrey Colquhoun, 75, died from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on January 20, at his home in Camden, Maine. Jeff passed away in his bed overlooking his beloved Penobscot Bay with his wife, Micki, at his side. Born in 1947 to Harvey and Janet (Gurge) Colquhoun, Jeff...
lcnme.com
Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title
Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 13-19. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 13. Heidi Resh, 42, of Swanville, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Between storms, Camden Harbor Master and Good Samaritans halt vessel from sinking
CAMDEN — An old fishing vessel moored in Sherman’s Cove in Camden Harbor came perilously close to completely sinking Jan. 22, as its batteries died and bilge pump stopped functioning. The boat, Flying Pigs, had been moored in the harbor for the past four years, wintering over. But...
penbaypilot.com
Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter
CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
foxbangor.com
Holden Police Department donates oil to mobile home community
HOLDEN — Some Holden residents were given a warm welcome on the Saturday morning of January 21. As the George Pond Estates community was cleaning snow off their cars and clearing their driveways in the cold morning air, they were greeted with a surprise from the Holden Police Department: heating oil for their homes, completely free of charge.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
