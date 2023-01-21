Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
KING TIDES – Barview Tillamook Bay Jetties 1/22/23 – Video by Don Backman
It doesn’t matter how many times we see it – the power of the ocean is awe-inspiring and as most lifelong Tillamook County residents will tell you we never tire of witnessing the display. Tillamook County Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman said he didn’t expect to get much excitement...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TWO-DAY WORKSHOP: RADICAL WHOLENESS, FEB. 3 & 4
A 2-day workshop with Philip Shepherd, author of Radical Wholeness, New Self, New World and creator of The Embodied Present Process(TM) Move out of your head and into your life. Friday and Saturday, February 3 – 4, 2023 from 10am – 5pm. The gift of embodiment grounds your...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
PROJECT HOMELESS CONNECT JAN. 25th Noon to 3 pm, 904 Main St., Tillamook – Food, Services, Healthcare & More
Do you or someone you know lack a stable place to live? Do you live in Tillamook County and lack a safe, stable place to call home? Project Homeless Connect is Wednesday January 25th from Noon to 3 p.m. All services will be provided outside at 904 Main Avenue in Tillamook (the former La Tea Da location.)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Bedrock.LA to Rockaway Beach, OR: NKN High School Benefits from LA Studio Closure, Donation from Rockaway Roastery Owner; Community Meeting about Building Commercial Studio Space Feb. 4th
Bedrock.LA, located at Echo Park in Los Angeles, California, was founded by Cosmo Jones, Phil Feinman and Kamran V in 2009. Inspired by a need for studio space that was affordable, they stumbled across the space in Echo Park. Their goal was to create a place where bands could rehearse before going on tour and a place to record. A place with good gear that was maintained and writing rooms.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
February 8 Science Pub Features Oregon Kelp Alliance: Learn about efforts to restore our underwater kelp forests at Pelican Brewing, Pacific City
PACIFIC CITY, Ore. – Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Oregon Kelp Alliance will host a Science at the Pub presentation:. Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m. Oregon’s kelp forests are vital habitat for an amazing variety of marine species that sustain life and livelihoods on the Oregon coast. Productive kelp forests support our local fisheries by providing food and shelter for marine life and protect our coastlines from coastal erosion by buffering wave action. Those lucky enough to dive in a healthy kelp forest experience unparalleled biodiversity and a unique beauty. But around the world, kelp forests are declining at an alarming rate due to climate change and resulting ecological imbalance. Their loss is detrimental to ocean health and coastal communities. Groups like the Oregon Kelp Alliance (ORKA) are working to address this crisis.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance for Tillamook County’s Unincorporated Residential Areas to Be Considered by Board of Commissioners January 30
Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County (see map below). Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis. The public is invited to attend the hearing for the ordinance at the Board’s January 30th meeting.
