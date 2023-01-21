ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

TWO-DAY WORKSHOP: RADICAL WHOLENESS, FEB. 3 & 4

A 2-day workshop with Philip Shepherd, author of Radical Wholeness, New Self, New World and creator of The Embodied Present Process(TM) Move out of your head and into your life. Friday and Saturday, February 3 – 4, 2023 from 10am – 5pm. The gift of embodiment grounds your...
NEHALEM, OR
Bedrock.LA to Rockaway Beach, OR: NKN High School Benefits from LA Studio Closure, Donation from Rockaway Roastery Owner; Community Meeting about Building Commercial Studio Space Feb. 4th

Bedrock.LA, located at Echo Park in Los Angeles, California, was founded by Cosmo Jones, Phil Feinman and Kamran V in 2009. Inspired by a need for studio space that was affordable, they stumbled across the space in Echo Park. Their goal was to create a place where bands could rehearse before going on tour and a place to record. A place with good gear that was maintained and writing rooms.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
February 8 Science Pub Features Oregon Kelp Alliance: Learn about efforts to restore our underwater kelp forests at Pelican Brewing, Pacific City

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. – Audubon Society of Lincoln City and the Oregon Kelp Alliance will host a Science at the Pub presentation:. Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m. Oregon’s kelp forests are vital habitat for an amazing variety of marine species that sustain life and livelihoods on the Oregon coast. Productive kelp forests support our local fisheries by providing food and shelter for marine life and protect our coastlines from coastal erosion by buffering wave action. Those lucky enough to dive in a healthy kelp forest experience unparalleled biodiversity and a unique beauty. But around the world, kelp forests are declining at an alarming rate due to climate change and resulting ecological imbalance. Their loss is detrimental to ocean health and coastal communities. Groups like the Oregon Kelp Alliance (ORKA) are working to address this crisis.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance for Tillamook County’s Unincorporated Residential Areas to Be Considered by Board of Commissioners January 30

Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County (see map below). Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis. The public is invited to attend the hearing for the ordinance at the Board’s January 30th meeting.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

