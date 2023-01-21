Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Fairfield 62, Siena 52
FAIRFIELD (9-10) Cook 6-11 0-0 12, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 0-2 6, Fields 1-10 8-8 11, Leach 3-5 3-3 9, Wojcik 1-4 0-1 2, Long 4-10 0-0 10, Maidoh 1-6 2-2 4, Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Crisler 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 13-16 62. SIENA (13-7) Baer 1-7 0-0 3, Stormo 2-8...
Prolific Prep, nation's top-ranked high school basketball team, upset by Dream City Christian
The No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 took its first loss of the season Saturday night
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Oakland restaurant
The Nashville hot chicken craze continues to cast its spice-laden spell.
CBS News
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first location in Oakland
Fans of the Nashville-style fried chicken can now get their fill at a new location in Oakland opening Friday. Owner George Almeida visited the studio with some spicy offerings.
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells in Oakland for $1.5 million
A historic house built in 1922 located in the 6500 block of Chabot Road in Oakland has new owners. The 1,532-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,501,000 purchase price works out to $980 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,050-square-foot lot.
SFist
Suspended Oakland Police Chief Swings Back, Mounts Campaign to Be Reinstated
Placed on paid administrative leave over alleged mishandling of internal discipline, Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong is going on offense with a lawyer, PR representative, and allies he’s rounded up. Whether she wanted to or not, new Oakland mayor Sheng Thao laid down a marker and picked a political...
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SFGate
Habit Burger Grill celebrates Oakland restaurant opening with free burgers
The Habit Burger Grill, a Southern California burger chain, is opening a new restaurant in Oakland, and it's giving away free burgers to celebrate. Founded in Santa Barbara in 1969 (and now based in Irvine), the chain has nearly 100 locations in the Bay Area. In 2020, it was acquired by Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Habit Burger is known for its charbroiled hamburgers and other fast-casual offerings, such as a chicken club sandwich and an ahi tuna sandwich.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
Lunar New Year events in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
8 shot, 1 killed at Oakland gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Eight people were shot and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, OPD officers learned that there was a shootout between several people. Video from the Citizen app shows […]
foodgressing.com
Love Thai Concord California
Love Thai is a popular Thai food spot in Concord CA where you’ll taste authentic flavours of Thailand. On their menu are a variety of appetizers (like Roti & Bangkok Dumpking); Tom Yum Soups; Salads (like Papaya & Thai Salad with Peanut Sauce); Entrees (like Eggplant Stir Fried & Cashew Nut Chicken); Fried Rice & Noodles (like Pad Thai & Hawaiian Fried Rice); Curry (like Green, Yellow and so forth); Seafood (like Sweet & Sour Fish and Ginger Salmon); and Dessert (like Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice Cream and Fried Banana with Honey).
