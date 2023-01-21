Budzinski praised from all corners during ceremonial swearing-in

At times during the ceremonial swearing-in of newly elected U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.) on Saturday, the proceedings took on an element of Sunday sermon rather than political event.

But the praise to a higher power was cited as vital, not just to Budzinski's efforts to gain the seat, but in her efforts to make life better for people living in the 13th Congressional District.

"A win for Nikki Budzinski is a win for this entire community," said the Rev. Courtney Carson, a Decatur-based pastor and educator. "(It's) a win for labor (and) for education. A win for Nikki Budzinski is a win for women all across this country."

More: Effingham County judge temporarily blocks assault-style weapons ban

Carson and other community leaders joined Budzinski at the Pipefitters Hall in Springfield for the ceremonial swearing-in, which was conducted 18 days after Budzinski took office in Washington and three months after she defeated Republican Regan Deering of Decatur to represent the redrawn district, which stretches from Champaign-Urbana to the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O'Brien conducted the swearing-in, with Budzinski's parents accompanying her as she recited her oath of office for the second time.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, hosted the event.

"It wasn't easy, but Nikki worked so hard and put together a tremendous collaboration of individuals from throughout the district," Turner said. "I'm just expecting great things from you – not to put too much on you – but I am expecting great things."

Others spoke of their admiration for Budzinski, from Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea speaking of his long-standing relationship with the Congresswoman that dates back to her days at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to Illinois House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman talking about their efforts to increase Illinois' minimum wage.

In her remarks, Budzinski maintained the commitment she made as a candidate to fight for the working families of the district, by ensuring affordable healthcare for all, investing in American jobs and fighting for underrepresented communities.

"Working hard and playing by the rules is just not paying off like it used to," Budzinski said. "Healthcare and prescription drugs are still too expensive. I do believe we've become too reliant on a global economy and we need to start bringing back those jobs, investing in American workers and American manufacturing again. I want to find those opportunities right here in central and southern Illinois."

More: EMS workers accused of causing Earl Moore's death will stand trial for first-degree murder

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said after the ceremony that he's looking forward to working with Budzinski, particularly on the issues of housing redevelopment and workforce development.

"It's a door that's easier to open," Langfelder said. "When she got sworn in, it was the middle of the night, so I sent her a text congratulating her and she responded. Same with Sen. Durbin, we have a good working relationship. Even with (former) Congressman (Rodney) Davis, it didn't matter what side of the aisle, because once you're in office, you're there to serve the public."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Budzinski praised from all corners during ceremonial swearing-in