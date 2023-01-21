ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Budzinski praised from all corners during ceremonial swearing-in

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sFIM_0kMnxz0G00

At times during the ceremonial swearing-in of newly elected U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.) on Saturday, the proceedings took on an element of Sunday sermon rather than political event.

But the praise to a higher power was cited as vital, not just to Budzinski's efforts to gain the seat, but in her efforts to make life better for people living in the 13th Congressional District.

"A win for Nikki Budzinski is a win for this entire community," said the Rev. Courtney Carson, a Decatur-based pastor and educator. "(It's) a win for labor (and) for education. A win for Nikki Budzinski is a win for women all across this country."

More: Effingham County judge temporarily blocks assault-style weapons ban

Carson and other community leaders joined Budzinski at the Pipefitters Hall in Springfield for the ceremonial swearing-in, which was conducted 18 days after Budzinski took office in Washington and three months after she defeated Republican Regan Deering of Decatur to represent the redrawn district, which stretches from Champaign-Urbana to the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O'Brien conducted the swearing-in, with Budzinski's parents accompanying her as she recited her oath of office for the second time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7qwL_0kMnxz0G00

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, hosted the event.

"It wasn't easy, but Nikki worked so hard and put together a tremendous collaboration of individuals from throughout the district," Turner said. "I'm just expecting great things from you – not to put too much on you – but I am expecting great things."

Others spoke of their admiration for Budzinski, from Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea speaking of his long-standing relationship with the Congresswoman that dates back to her days at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to Illinois House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman talking about their efforts to increase Illinois' minimum wage.

In her remarks, Budzinski maintained the commitment she made as a candidate to fight for the working families of the district, by ensuring affordable healthcare for all, investing in American jobs and fighting for underrepresented communities.

"Working hard and playing by the rules is just not paying off like it used to," Budzinski said. "Healthcare and prescription drugs are still too expensive. I do believe we've become too reliant on a global economy and we need to start bringing back those jobs, investing in American workers and American manufacturing again. I want to find those opportunities right here in central and southern Illinois."

More: EMS workers accused of causing Earl Moore's death will stand trial for first-degree murder

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said after the ceremony that he's looking forward to working with Budzinski, particularly on the issues of housing redevelopment and workforce development.

"It's a door that's easier to open," Langfelder said. "When she got sworn in, it was the middle of the night, so I sent her a text congratulating her and she responded. Same with Sen. Durbin, we have a good working relationship. Even with (former) Congressman (Rodney) Davis, it didn't matter what side of the aisle, because once you're in office, you're there to serve the public."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Budzinski praised from all corners during ceremonial swearing-in

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued

(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Edy Zoo

Judge blocks Illinois' new law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL. - A judge in Effingham County, Illinois, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking the state's new law that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ruling came after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore filed a lawsuit contending that the law violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of people from dozens of counties.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy