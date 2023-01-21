Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
mynewsla.com
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Mass Shooting Rises to 11; Still No Known Motive
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly...
mynewsla.com
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter is still at large, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of...
mynewsla.com
Ten Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shoots, Kills Man in Altadena
A man was shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy Sunday in Altadena. The deputy-involved shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Altadena Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The suspect died at the scene, the LASD reported. There was no immediate word...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Off-duty Deputy’s Death by Suicide at Santa Clarita Bar Under Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the apparent suicide of an off-duty deputy who fatally shot himself at a bar in Santa Clarita. The deputy, Jonathan Buchan. 33, shot himself at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded Outside Lancaster Medical Building
A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, about 19 to 25 years old, was taken...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park
A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area
A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM Machine
An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. “Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and...
mynewsla.com
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday. ABC7 reported it was a “possible drowning call,” but the theme park would not confirm that information. “We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Gate
A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed...
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
