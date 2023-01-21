A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

