FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach; What's Next?
The Washington Commanders are losing one of their best coaches after the Tennessee Titans hired defensive backs coach Chris Harris.
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Yardbarker
Titans Sign DL Tyler Shelvin To Futures Deal
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:. Shelvin, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with the Bengals, but was waived coming out of the preseason last year. The Bengals signed Shelvin to their...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress, his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Tony Romo is getting exposed
Tony Romo struggled again during Bengals-Bills Sunday, as the CBS analyst offered little insight and a lot of gibberish. Six years into his announcing career, he’s getting exposed.
The future of the Vikings, Part 1: Quarterback
The Vikings have tons of options -- will the make Kirk Cousins a Viking for life or hit the reset button?
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles target offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks who is out with his latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who sit one win away from heading to the Super Bowl, also own...
