Lexington, VA

Porterville Recorder

DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

ALCORN STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Harmon 3-8, Dyson 2-5, Davis 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Gudavicius 1-1, French 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 4, Davis, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 5, Davis 3, Garrett 3, Gudavicius 3, Henderson). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2,...
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75

VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65

Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
MONTGOMERY, AL
fox56news.com

NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC

The Wolfpack star was stretchered off the court following a hard foul in Saturday’s game. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Tyler Hansbrough Passes Torch to Armando Bacot as UNC Rebound King

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina basketball great Tyler Hansbrough has maintained a place in Chapel Hill through the years, but has spent most of his time lately around Bowling Green, Ky., in an area where other members of his family live, while rehabbing after undergoing a clean-up surgery for a knee meniscus issue.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70

Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
BOSTON, MA
HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76

HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76

Percentages: FG .429, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hood 3-9, Sessoms 3-9, Rojas 2-3, Titus 2-5, Tarke 1-3, Blue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Steers 2, Rojas, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Titus 4, Sessoms 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke). Steals: 4 (Titus 2, Blue, Sessoms).
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston 119, Minnesota 114

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

Percentages: FG .451, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Edwards 6-10, Russell 6-12, Nowell 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Rivers 1-4, McDaniels 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Knight 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Gobert 4, Edwards, Knight, Reid). Turnovers: 19 (Edwards 6, Russell 4, Nowell 3, Gobert...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70

Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59

Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Porterville Recorder

MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BALTIMORE, MD
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67

OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67

Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69

Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
WACO, TX
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51

No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51

UCONN (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.412, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Lopez-Senechal 4-8, Juhasz 0-2, Griffin 0-2, Muhl 0-1, Bettencourt 0-1, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Muhl 2, DeBerry 2, Juhasz 1) Turnovers: 20 (Muhl 6, Griffin 4, Edwards 3, Juhasz 2, DeBerry 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1)
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

Percentages: FG .459, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Griffin 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-8, Murray 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Collins 1-4, Capela 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Young 0-5). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Capela 2, Collins, Kaminsky). Turnovers: 18 (Young 6, Collins 5, Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2,...

