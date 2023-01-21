Read full article on original website
Late 3-pointer helps No. 19 Clemson defeat Virginia Tech
Hunter Tyson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 12 seconds left to give No. 19 Clemson
Porterville Recorder
DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
Porterville Recorder
ALCORN STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Harmon 3-8, Dyson 2-5, Davis 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Gudavicius 1-1, French 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 4, Davis, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 5, Davis 3, Garrett 3, Gudavicius 3, Henderson). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2,...
Porterville Recorder
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
fox56news.com
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC
The Wolfpack star was stretchered off the court following a hard foul in Saturday’s game. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
247Sports
Tyler Hansbrough Passes Torch to Armando Bacot as UNC Rebound King
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina basketball great Tyler Hansbrough has maintained a place in Chapel Hill through the years, but has spent most of his time lately around Bowling Green, Ky., in an area where other members of his family live, while rehabbing after undergoing a clean-up surgery for a knee meniscus issue.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76
Percentages: FG .429, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hood 3-9, Sessoms 3-9, Rojas 2-3, Titus 2-5, Tarke 1-3, Blue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Steers 2, Rojas, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Titus 4, Sessoms 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke). Steals: 4 (Titus 2, Blue, Sessoms).
Porterville Recorder
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Edwards 6-10, Russell 6-12, Nowell 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Rivers 1-4, McDaniels 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Knight 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Gobert 4, Edwards, Knight, Reid). Turnovers: 19 (Edwards 6, Russell 4, Nowell 3, Gobert...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70
Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59
Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51
UCONN (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.412, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Lopez-Senechal 4-8, Juhasz 0-2, Griffin 0-2, Muhl 0-1, Bettencourt 0-1, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Muhl 2, DeBerry 2, Juhasz 1) Turnovers: 20 (Muhl 6, Griffin 4, Edwards 3, Juhasz 2, DeBerry 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1)
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Griffin 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-8, Murray 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Collins 1-4, Capela 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Young 0-5). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Capela 2, Collins, Kaminsky). Turnovers: 18 (Young 6, Collins 5, Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2,...
Comments / 0