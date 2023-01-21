ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Canada settles residential schools lawsuit for $2.8bn

Canada has agreed to pay C$2.8bn ($2.09bn; £1.68bn) to settle a class-action lawsuit seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture caused by its residential school system. Government-funded compulsory boarding schools were part of a policy meant to assimilate children and destroy indigenous cultures and languages. The money...
US News and World Report

At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru

LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
Reuters

Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies.
AFP

Canada to pay Indigenous abuse survivors more than $2bn

Canada will pay hundreds of Indigenous communities more than $2 billion in compensation for nearly a century of abuse suffered by children in residential schools, its government has announced.  From the late 1800s to the 1990s, Canada's government sent about 150,000 children into 139 residential schools mostly run by the Catholic church, where they were cut off from their families, language and culture.
The Associated Press

Extreme Israeli group takes root in US with fundraising bid

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans, according to findings by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim. The records in the case suggest that Israel’s...
The Guardian

India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC Modi documentary

The Indian government has invoked emergency laws to block a BBC documentary examining the role of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, during riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002. Controversy has erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which tracked...
The Associated Press

Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital Friday and were met with volleys of tear gas for the second straight day, as demonstrators made clear they will keep up their mobilizations to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. Many of the protesters in Lima had arrived from remote Andean regions, where dozens have died amid unrest that has engulfed large portions of the country since Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned after he tried to dissolve Congress last month. “Dina, resign already! What is that you want with our Peru?” said José Luis Ayma Cuentas, 29, who traveled about 20 hours to get to the country’s capital from the southern Puno region, which has been the site of the deadliest state violence over the past month. “We’re staying until she resigns, until the dissolution of Congress, until there are new elections, otherwise we aren’t going anywhere.” Until recently, the protests had been mainly in Peru’s southern region, with a total of 55 people killed and 700 injured in the unrest, largely in clashes with security forces.
Salon

What 5,000-year-old skeletons tell us about living with climate change

What can old bones teach us about adapting to climate change? More than you'd think. In a new paper published in the journal PNAS last week, 25 archaeologists and anthropologists analyzed thousands of years' worth of human remains from nearly every continent to learn how ancient people responded to rapid shifts in the climate. They studied the health of the people during hard times, comparing characteristics between societies to see what made a difference.
ARIZONA STATE
GreenMatters

B.C. to Work More Closely With First Nations People on Land Restoration

Canada is looking to do more to include its native people in land restoration. On Friday, Jan. 20, British Columbia announced it would be working with Treaty 8 First Nations to collaborate on land and resource planning. The tribes, which include Fort Nelson, Saulteau, Halfway River, and Doig River First Nations, have been negatively impacted by industrial development for years, though this will hopefully make cohabitation in the area more peaceful, fair, and equal.

