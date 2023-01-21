Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Canada settles residential schools lawsuit for $2.8bn
Canada has agreed to pay C$2.8bn ($2.09bn; £1.68bn) to settle a class-action lawsuit seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture caused by its residential school system. Government-funded compulsory boarding schools were part of a policy meant to assimilate children and destroy indigenous cultures and languages. The money...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Rape survivor wins case against ‘cruel and inhumane’ state of Bolivia
An international court found that Brisa De Angulo, who was abused at 15, had her rights violated during the judicial process
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Over 1 million French workers strike against effort to raise retirement age
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to increase the age of retirement from 62 to 64 in a bid he claims will add 17.7 billion euros per year in annual pension contributions.
US News and World Report
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials.
India is set to become the world's most populous country. Can it create enough jobs?
India will overtake China this year to become the world's most populous country.
Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies.
Canada to pay Indigenous abuse survivors more than $2bn
Canada will pay hundreds of Indigenous communities more than $2 billion in compensation for nearly a century of abuse suffered by children in residential schools, its government has announced. From the late 1800s to the 1990s, Canada's government sent about 150,000 children into 139 residential schools mostly run by the Catholic church, where they were cut off from their families, language and culture.
British Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of British Columbia (B.C.) on Friday announced a deal with four Indigenous First Nations to collaborate on land planning and managing the impacts of industrialization.
Extreme Israeli group takes root in US with fundraising bid
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans, according to findings by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim. The records in the case suggest that Israel’s...
Netanyahu fires key Cabinet ally amid nationwide protests over judicial reform
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as Interior and Health Minister, at a meeting of...
UK business activity drops at fastest pace in two years as cost rises bite
High energy prices, rising interest rates and falling demand point to risk of recession, say analysts
India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC Modi documentary
The Indian government has invoked emergency laws to block a BBC documentary examining the role of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, during riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002. Controversy has erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which tracked...
Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital Friday and were met with volleys of tear gas for the second straight day, as demonstrators made clear they will keep up their mobilizations to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. Many of the protesters in Lima had arrived from remote Andean regions, where dozens have died amid unrest that has engulfed large portions of the country since Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned after he tried to dissolve Congress last month. “Dina, resign already! What is that you want with our Peru?” said José Luis Ayma Cuentas, 29, who traveled about 20 hours to get to the country’s capital from the southern Puno region, which has been the site of the deadliest state violence over the past month. “We’re staying until she resigns, until the dissolution of Congress, until there are new elections, otherwise we aren’t going anywhere.” Until recently, the protests had been mainly in Peru’s southern region, with a total of 55 people killed and 700 injured in the unrest, largely in clashes with security forces.
Thousands march on Peru's capital to demand president resign as unrest spreads from remote Andean regions
LIMA, Peru — Thousands of protesters poured into Peru’s capital Thursday, clashing with police amid tear gas and smoke and demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte. Many came from remote Andean regions, where 55 people have died amid unrest since Peru’s first president from a rural Andean background was removed from office last month.
What 5,000-year-old skeletons tell us about living with climate change
What can old bones teach us about adapting to climate change? More than you'd think. In a new paper published in the journal PNAS last week, 25 archaeologists and anthropologists analyzed thousands of years' worth of human remains from nearly every continent to learn how ancient people responded to rapid shifts in the climate. They studied the health of the people during hard times, comparing characteristics between societies to see what made a difference.
B.C. to Work More Closely With First Nations People on Land Restoration
Canada is looking to do more to include its native people in land restoration. On Friday, Jan. 20, British Columbia announced it would be working with Treaty 8 First Nations to collaborate on land and resource planning. The tribes, which include Fort Nelson, Saulteau, Halfway River, and Doig River First Nations, have been negatively impacted by industrial development for years, though this will hopefully make cohabitation in the area more peaceful, fair, and equal.
Comments / 0