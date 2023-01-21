Effective: 2023-01-24 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, along with possible slick spots due to fog freezing onto roadways and bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog have already developed across parts of the Advisory area, and will likely continue to expand across more of the area as the morning wears on. Dense fog will likely impact the morning commute.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO