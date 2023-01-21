Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog. Slick roadways are also possible with the dense fog this morning. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton and Ellsworth Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Dense fog may also cause some slick roadways this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible across and east of the Flint Hills. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, along with possible slick spots due to fog freezing onto roadways and bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog have already developed across parts of the Advisory area, and will likely continue to expand across more of the area as the morning wears on. Dense fog will likely impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Trego DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog may lead to light ice glazing on road and street surfaces resulting in possible slick conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 03:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces could develop due to fog freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has begun to develop across the area and will likely expand as skies clear.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...North and west of the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
