NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes returns to game after ankle injury as Chiefs try to get past Jaguars

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
WPXI
Bengals safety Jessie Bates wants Patrick Mahomes to be healthy for AFC Championship 'so there is no excuses'
If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to make it to the Super Bowl for the second straight season, safety Jessie Bates III wants to leave no question the Bengals are the best team in the AFC. That's why Bates is hoping Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy for the AFC Championship game Sunday.
WPXI
Divisional Round Recap: Bengals and Eagles look dominant, Chiefs and 49ers survive
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap a weekend of NFL divisional round playoff games that saw the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles steamroll the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants on their way to championship weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earned hard-fought victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.
WPXI
Shoulder injury? Rust? None of it bothered Jalen Hurts — which showcased how good the Eagles truly are
The NFL divisional round reminded everyone just how powerful the Philadelphia Eagles are with their franchise quarterback under center. Jalen Hurts made his return to the starting lineup this weekend against the Giants and the Eagles got back to looking like the best team in the NFC and the most complete team in the NFL. However, the Eagles didn't even really need Hurts at full strength for them to make life hell for the Giants in a game that was never a game.
WPXI
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
Happy 20th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXVII, Bucs fans
20 years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted their first Lombardi Trophy after dominating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Bucs made the most of their first Super Bowl appearance, intercepting NFL MVP Rich Gannon five times, and running three of them back for touchdowns on their way to a 48-21 victory.
WPXI
2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew
Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday. This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
