ems1.com
Man allegedly assaults 3 W.Va. providers before jumping from ambulance
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A man who EMS providers were transporting to a hospital has been accused of assaulting three providers and jumping out of the back of an ambulance, WCHS reported. Mavin Timothy Campbell, 48, is accused of kicking and trying to bite the three providers, according to...
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is searching for a Harrison County man last seen in August. 32-year-old Justin Ryan Golden was last seen in West Milford on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the WVSP. Troopers said Golden is described as being fully tattooed, 6′ tall and...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
wajr.com
Upshur County woman accused of stealing from disabled family member
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a family member in Upshur County after the alleged theft of more than $23,000 through fraudulent bank transactions. The investigation into theft from Kelcee Fortney’s 82-year-old grandmother with dementia began in December 2022. Reports indicate Fortney, 26, was given...
Woman charged with stealing $23K from elderly woman’s bank account
A woman was arrested for allegedly using money from an elderly woman's bank account to buy drugs.
WDTV
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say
ROSEMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired and saw 48-year-old Travis Blake, of Rosemont, standing in her yard, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
Lewis County mother admits to stabbing 3-month-old to death
New details have been released about the stabbing death of a three-month-old child in Lewis County.
WDTV
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
WDTV
BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office seized several guns, thousands of dollars, and hundreds of grams of drugs from a man’s home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving weapons at a home on Rt. 20 in Barbour County on Sunday, according to a release from the BCSO.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
WDTV
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
WSAZ
Man cited after loaded gun found at airport security checkpoint
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Clay County was cited after a loaded handgun was found at the security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Investigators say the .45-caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. According...
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
