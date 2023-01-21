ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Upshur County woman accused of stealing from disabled family member

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a family member in Upshur County after the alleged theft of more than $23,000 through fraudulent bank transactions. The investigation into theft from Kelcee Fortney’s 82-year-old grandmother with dementia began in December 2022. Reports indicate Fortney, 26, was given...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say

ROSEMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired and saw 48-year-old Travis Blake, of Rosemont, standing in her yard, according to a criminal complaint.
ROSEMONT, WV
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
Man cited after loaded gun found at airport security checkpoint

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Clay County was cited after a loaded handgun was found at the security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Investigators say the .45-caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. According...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
BECKLEY, WV
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
PARKERSBURG, WV

