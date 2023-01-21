ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee faces teen crime crisis

MILWAUKEE — The numbers from just the past three days in Milwaukee are startling: eight teens were shot and two of them died. Milwaukee police said someone gunned down 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke streets Saturday evening. At 9th Street and Atkinson Avenue, a 15-year-old boy died...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM main campus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened in the Upper East Side neighborhood and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's main campus. According to UWM police, the victims...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'

MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
MILWAUKEE, WI

