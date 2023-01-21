Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Daddy/Daughter Dance returns after two-year hiatus, on its 20th anniversary
One of the hottest tickets in town is back and coming up soon, and I’d bet it’s not at all what you’d expect it to be. When the annual Milwaukee Recreation Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St., it will mark the first event in three years.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
CBS 58
Parents speak out following ruling against West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ruling against the West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District in a bullying case has parents fired up and calling for resignations. One parent said she wants to know how much money's been spent on attorney fees after this ruling...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
From Transient Youths to Homeless Adults: Why Some Vulnerable Residents Continue to Struggle
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. He, like many other Milwaukee youths, spent his entire adolescence in and out of foster care and group homes before eventually facing homelessness as a...
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
Live music bar 'Howling at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howling at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
WISN
Milwaukee faces teen crime crisis
MILWAUKEE — The numbers from just the past three days in Milwaukee are startling: eight teens were shot and two of them died. Milwaukee police said someone gunned down 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke streets Saturday evening. At 9th Street and Atkinson Avenue, a 15-year-old boy died...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM main campus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened in the Upper East Side neighborhood and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's main campus. According to UWM police, the victims...
shepherdexpress.com
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
WISN
Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'
MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
Impact of traumatic violence on victims following viral shooting video
A homeowner shared footage her doorbell camera caught of a man walking up to her house Monday afternoon, ringing her doorbell twice, and then shooting at her home before walking away.
CBS 58
Snow returns to the area on Wednesday
I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
16 injured in separate shootings, 2 dead after violent Milwaukee weekend
It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee, leaving a total of 16 shooting victims in separate incidents, including two homicides.
