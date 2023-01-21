ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Stereogum

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Rolling Stone

Hardy Is a Country Singer Who Just Wants to Rock the F–k Out

Michael Hardy had been on his bus writing songs with his frequent collaborators Brett Tyler and Jordan Schmidt when he pressed play on a mix of his new album. They were floored by the heavy-rock influences coming out of the speakers and wanted to write something along those lines. “I was like, ‘My record is done, so there’s really no point,” Hardy, who records and performs under his last name, tells Rolling Stone during a call from a tour stop in South Carolina. “I get up the next morning and Brett and Jordan are in the front lounge of my...
Rolling Stone

Meat Loaf’s Daughters Share Video Tribute on Anniversary of His Death

To mark the one-year anniversary of Meat Loaf’s death, the legendary singer’s daughters shared a video tribute to their father, featuring “career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven’t been shared before.” “Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time,” Pearl and Amanda Aday, the daughters of Michael “Meat Loaf” Aday, wrote late Friday, Jan. 20 on Instagram. “To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our great friend and brilliant filmmaker,...
brides.com

Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Wedding Songs and the Songs We Never Want to Hear Again

After a sentimental vow exchange, the party can finally begin—and what’s a party without music? There’s truly no better way to celebrate your newlywed status than dancing along to a killer playlist with your favorite people. From classic oldies to current chart-topping hits, music sets the tone for your reception, so the songs you select have the potential to either make or break the occasion. Since the goal is to get everyone out on the dance floor, the tunes you select are largely responsible for bringing the energy.
Popculture

Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38

TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Country Thang Daily

Sung With Emotion and Grace: “Why Me Lord” by Loretta Lynn

As a gospel song, “Why Me Lord” was sung by Loretta Lynn in a way that embodied class and country while retaining the solemnity of the single. “Why Me Lord” was initially recorded and performed by Kris Kristofferson. Kris wrote the song while he was experiencing the lowest point of his life. Kris’s original version took the 1st spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks charts.

