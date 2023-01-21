ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report

The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE

Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Honor Make-A-Wish Recipients During Game Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins have had a magical start to their season, and they’re sharing the experience during Sunday night’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. While Boston looks to extend its league-best record of 36-5-4, the organization will host 14-year-old Phoenix, 10-year-old Tanner and 18-year-old Maddie as part of its “Make-A-Wish Night” at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
KING 5

Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Why Elbow Injury Came As Surprise For Red Sox’s Trevor Story

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story sure didn’t expect to start his second season with the Boston Red Sox on the injury shelf. Story was ramping up for the upcoming campaign in the offseason when he felt a “tingly feeling” in his right arm. That ended up being a bad sign for Story as he recently underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament, which is an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Story revealed he suffered only a partial tear of the ligament.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning

The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Defense To Offense Fuels Boston Win Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to five games Sunday night, taking a 4-0 victory from their matchup with the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 37-5-4 with the win, while the Sharks dropped to 14-25-9. full box score here. ONE BIG...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Penguins Move Kris Letang to Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Kris Letang to long-term injured reserve on Friday, the Penguins’ official website reports. There is no reason to panic about this move. The Penguins made a few roster moves Friday and needed the roster spot. A player being placed on LTIR needs to miss at least 10 games. The Penguins backdated this move to Dec. 28 which means with the game Friday night, Letang will have missed 10 games and thus can return to the lineup whenever he and the team believe he is ready.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Former AL East Hurler As Left-Handed Bullpen Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox still are making moves. Boston entered the offseason with plenty of holes up and down the roster after finishing 78-84 in 2022 and has responded with a plethora of moves. The Red Sox have made some big-name additions -- like three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen -- but also have opted for small moves to improve depth, like the latest reported addition of left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Sherriff, according to his official Twitter account.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brandon Carlo Fires Up Bruins With Early Game Fight

Only 27 seconds into the Boston Bruins’ shutout victory over San Jose, Brandon Carlo dropped the mitts with Sharks right wing Timo Meier. The fight fired up both sides early in the game, but the Bruins ultimately sent the Sharks out of Boston with their 11th consecutive loss to the Black and Gold.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Pens Activate Ryan Poehling from IR Ahead of Tilt vs. Devils

It’s been a trying few weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens have been contending with injuries to several key players, negatively impacting their on-ice competitiveness. Pittsburgh got their starting goaltender back on Friday, as Tristan Jarry made his first start in nearly three weeks. Now, they’ll get a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Good News Given On Marcus Smart, Robert Williams

Boston Celtics fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster Saturday afternoon, but it appears disaster has been avoided in the C’s locker room. After seeing Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out at halftime of a hard-fought victory over the Toronto Raptors, Boston got good news regarding their respective statuses.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Marchand Extends Point-Streak In Shutout Win Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins kept their winning momentum alive Sunday night with a 4-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and extended his point-streak to five games with an assist on the night. Marchand’s...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Picks

Two teams headed in opposite directions are set to collide tonight, with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the Calgary Flames. Columbus Blue Jackets (+290) vs. Calgary Flames (-375) Total: 6.5 (O-105, U-115) Even after making a big splash in free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets have not seen that translate...
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two teams looking to find more consistency of late are set to collide tonight, with the New York Islanders visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs. New York Islanders (+190) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-235) Total: 6 (O-105, U-115) To say it’s been an underwhelming start to the new year for the...
ELMONT, NY
