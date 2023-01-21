600+ grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are facing charges following an investigation into narcotics sales, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Odell Lora, of East Providence, and Kevon Lassiter, of Pawtucket, were arrested and charged with several offenses including possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana with intent to deliver.

Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate.

As a result, authorities seized the following items.

672 grams of cocaine

60 grams of crack cocaine

416 grams of fentanyl

262 grams of Marijuana

$50,900 in cash

One Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol

One 16-round large-capacity magazine containing ammunition

One 29-round large-capacity magazine containing ammunition

Three vehicles

Scales and packaging material used in the distribution of illegal narcotics

One stolen Smith and Wesson .38 caliber loaded revolver

Lassiter was on probation at the time of his arrest from previous narcotics and firearms offenses.

Police said that both Lassiter and Lora were arraigned and held without bail.

