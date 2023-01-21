600+ grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are facing charges following an investigation into narcotics sales, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Odell Lora, of East Providence, and Kevon Lassiter, of Pawtucket, were arrested and charged with several offenses including possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana with intent to deliver.
Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate.
As a result, authorities seized the following items.
- 672 grams of cocaine
- 60 grams of crack cocaine
- 416 grams of fentanyl
- 262 grams of Marijuana
- $50,900 in cash
- One Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol
- One 16-round large-capacity magazine containing ammunition
- One 29-round large-capacity magazine containing ammunition
- Three vehicles
- Scales and packaging material used in the distribution of illegal narcotics
- One stolen Smith and Wesson .38 caliber loaded revolver
Lassiter was on probation at the time of his arrest from previous narcotics and firearms offenses.
Lassiter was on probation at the time of his arrest from previous narcotics and firearms offenses.

Police said that both Lassiter and Lora were arraigned and held without bail.
