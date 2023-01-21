ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

600+ grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust

By Michael DeFusco, Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFYni_0kMnvwiB00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are facing charges following an investigation into narcotics sales, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Odell Lora, of East Providence, and Kevon Lassiter, of Pawtucket, were arrested and charged with several offenses including possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana with intent to deliver.

Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate.

As a result, authorities seized the following items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBoX8_0kMnvwiB00
  • 672 grams of cocaine
  • 60 grams of crack cocaine
  • 416 grams of fentanyl
  • 262 grams of Marijuana
  • $50,900 in cash
  • One Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol
  • One 16-round large-capacity magazine containing ammunition
  • One 29-round large-capacity magazine containing ammunition
  • Three vehicles
  • Scales and packaging material used in the distribution of illegal narcotics
  • One stolen Smith and Wesson .38 caliber loaded revolver

Lassiter was on probation at the time of his arrest from previous narcotics and firearms offenses.

Police said that both Lassiter and Lora were arraigned and held without bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 20

JackJeckal88
3d ago

wait you mean to tell me criminals still have their high capacity magazines. I thought they were supposed to turn them in and convert their illegal firearms to a 10round capacity ....wow it's wierd that criminals don't follow laws.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

B&E Suspect Tased on East Side Was Arrested for Desecrating Graves at PC

The suspect arrested and tased in a breaking and entering while homeowners were present on Providence’s East Side this week has multiple prior felony arrests — and until now, no jail time, GoLocal has learned. The suspect — Keveon Gomera, age 29 — had been arrested in 2020...
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Five people, including girl, accused of driven stolen car out of Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that five people, including a girl, were arrested for driving a stolen car. Police said that shortly after midnight, they spotted a car that had been reported stolen the day prior in Taunton. The black 2017 Honda Accord was driving...
TAUNTON, MA
iheart.com

Two People Sentenced In Separate Traffic Deaths

Two Rhode Islanders have been sentenced for vehicular deaths. Jason Grilli of Pawtucket was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his girlfriend, Erika Belcourt. Prosecutors say Grilli ran over Belcourt during an argument in the parking lot of her residence at the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Second Providence bank employee admits to fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The second former bank employee admitted to stealing and sharing sensitive information from her employer, according to the R.I. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 24-year-old Isha-Lee Savage admitted to sharing screenshots and information from Santander Bank, that disclosed customer account information on Tuesday. Court...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

Shortly after 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Chartier, assigned to State Police-Revere, was patrolling Route 107 in Lynn. At that time, he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a gray Honda Civic. The inquiry revealed the license plates were actually registered to a black Honda Accord. Trooper Chartier activated his blue lights and stopped the Honda.
LYNN, MA
NECN

RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint

A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County

Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

State police arrest 2 in narcotics investigation

Rhode Island State Police arrested two people accused of selling drugs in the greater Providence area on Thursday. Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate as part of the investigation. They reportedly found over 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, over 400...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy