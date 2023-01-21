Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO reminding community to move over for first responders
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is Move Over Month and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Northern Nevadans to move over for first responders. Laws went into place in 2003 requiring drivers to move over for emergency response vehicles. Since then, that law has been expanded to crashes, debris, NDOT vehicles, tow trucks, mail carriers, and pretty much everyone else pulled over on the side of the road.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly pepper sprayed arresting officers in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect who allegedly led authorities on chases three times allegedly used pepper spray and a collapsible baton on detectives before his arrest in downtown Reno. Jason Pierce, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail Tuesday on charges that include four counts of battery on a...
KOLO TV Reno
Man sent to prison for attempted trafficking in a date rape drug
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A probation violation led authorities to the discovery of a date rape drug and the defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jeremy Robert Daniels, 47, must serve at least 42 months in prison before he Is...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Return Possible Stolen Property To Owners
The property was discovered after an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts led to the arrest of Ryan Bonnett. The property was discovered after an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts led to the arrest of Ryan Bonnett on January 11, 2023.
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
KOLO TV Reno
Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel without warning in the bitter cold and answers were few including even whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that...
2news.com
Boutique providing clothing and toys opening at OUR Place Shelter
The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation will be holding a grand opening for the Katie Bug Boutique at the OUR Place Shelter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Katie Bug Boutique will be available to families of OUR Place, providing clothes, shoes, and toys...
Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable
Getting from place to place in Northern Nevada is often complicated by winter weather. It is even harder when you don’t — or can’t — drive The post Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities
The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
Comments / 5