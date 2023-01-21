ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Fire damages home in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Monday, a fire caused damage to a mobile home park along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 81st Street. The windows of one residence were blown out. It remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video shows a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized

A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

2 killed, 5 injured in Pembroke Park crash

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and five people were injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, authorities said. Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy