WSVN-TV
Fire damages home in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Monday, a fire caused damage to a mobile home park along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 81st Street. The windows of one residence were blown out. It remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
WSVN-TV
Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video shows a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
10 People Transported To Area Hospitals After Wreck on Sawgrass
An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway sent ten people, including five children, to area hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, an accident involving a vehicle heading eastbound on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive was reported. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, ten people were...
WSVN-TV
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized
A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
WSVN-TV
Officials: No need to evacuate Pembroke Pines condos, but balconies deemed ‘structurally compromised’
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials said residents of a Pembroke Pines condominium complex in a concerning state of disrepair will not need to evacuate as previously feared, but they are prohibited from using the balconies. Residents of the crumbling Heron Pond condos, located off Southwest First Street and...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
WSVN-TV
Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed due to cracks found in building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to the closure of the top three floors of the building. Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are currently off limits. Inspectors found cracks last week, which engineers are now evaluating.
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
WSVN-TV
Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
WSVN-TV
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel closes until Friday; drivers advised to seek alternate routes
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale tunnel that leads to the city’s downtown area is closed for construction until Friday. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, located on Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh Street, is shut down. All traffic is being detoured to alternate routes. Drivers...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests.
WSVN-TV
2 killed, 5 injured in Pembroke Park crash
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and five people were injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, authorities said. Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Body found inside burning vehicle in parking lot near Fort Lauderdale school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle Thursday morning. Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the parking lot of the Palm Aire Village Park, located near the Calvary Chapel/Calvary Christian Academy, just after 3 a.m.
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
