Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
krcrtv.com
Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
krcrtv.com
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
krcrtv.com
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 273 collision identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after authorities said he jumped in front of vehicle on Highway 273 Saturday night. Deputies said 41-year-old Carl Smith of Anderson died after he was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 273...
krcrtv.com
Chico Police investigates robbery at CVS Pharmacy over the weekend
Chico — Chico Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after reports were made that it occurred at a pharmacy store Saturday afternoon. Around 12:27 PM, Chico Police Department received a call about an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy store on 801 East Avenue. According to police,...
krcrtv.com
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon caught with meth during traffic stop in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local man, wanted on multiple felony narcotics charges, was arrested over the weekend after a routine traffic stop turned up meth and items used in the sales of drugs. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers, Officer Lampron,...
krcrtv.com
The Women's Health Specialists of Redding held 5K to raise awareness for abortion rights
REDDING, CA — The Run, Ride, and Rage 4 more than Roe 5K organized by the Women's Health Specialists Redding was held Sunday morning at the Riverfront Park by the Sundial Bridge in Redding as part of a nationwide day to raise awareness for abortion rights. The event was...
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after admitting to breaking into snack bar at Burney Little League Park Saturday
BURNEY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after admitting to breaking into the snack bar at the Burney Little League Baseball Park, at 37382 Bailey Ave., on Saturday at around 10:21 a.m. Deputies responded to Burney Little League Baseball Park after receiving...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP is conducting an investigation after a man was hit and killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 north of Metz Road. CHP said the driver, Clarence Odell of Redding, was driving a GMC 1500 southbound on Highway 273 around 11 p.m. Saturday when he saw a man jump directly in front of his vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Tehama County Department of Education to improve student and staff support
Tehama County — With school officially underway for Northstate students, the time to evaluate and strategize education efforts remains priority for many institutions including the Tehama County Department of Education, which aims to improve upon current tactics such reinforcing their shortage of teachers. Speaking with Superintendent Richard DuVarney, KRCR's...
krcrtv.com
Parking Enforcement rolls out as paid parking begins in downtown Redding this week
REDDING, Calif. — Like it or not, the era of free parking in downtown Redding is coming to an end and we want you to be ready because no one likes to see a ticket on their windshield. The Redding Police (RPD) Parking Enforcement Vehicle gets rolling through the...
krcrtv.com
Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said
REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
Comments / 0