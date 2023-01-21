ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

krcrtv.com

Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County

ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 273 collision identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after authorities said he jumped in front of vehicle on Highway 273 Saturday night. Deputies said 41-year-old Carl Smith of Anderson died after he was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 273...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Police investigates robbery at CVS Pharmacy over the weekend

Chico — Chico Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after reports were made that it occurred at a pharmacy store Saturday afternoon. Around 12:27 PM, Chico Police Department received a call about an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy store on 801 East Avenue. According to police,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County Department of Education to improve student and staff support

Tehama County — With school officially underway for Northstate students, the time to evaluate and strategize education efforts remains priority for many institutions including the Tehama County Department of Education, which aims to improve upon current tactics such reinforcing their shortage of teachers. Speaking with Superintendent Richard DuVarney, KRCR's...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
RED BLUFF, CA

