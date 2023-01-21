Our next storm system is on the approach and it has made for quite the gloomy Sunday. With all of the clouds, temps have been chilly but seasonable for this time of year. With the temps staying cooler, we have the potential for both rain and snow. As one low tracks to the NE with another one developing just to our SE, we'll likely see the majority of precip. changing over to rain overnight. The highest chances for seeing more wintry weather lies along and NW of I-81 where temps will stay the colder the longest. A coating to an inch of snow is possible here and that's where roads may become a little slick. That's why it's an IMPACT NIGHT for our NW neighborhoods. This is also where we find Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. As the new low takes over, it becomes stronger offshore early Monday. With surface low to our east, and the upper-low swinging through, we could see a band of rain/snow slide eastbound during the AM commute. Some of the latest data has pointed toward this so we'll have to monitor. Again, slick spots are possible. Once this moisture exits, clouds will likely break a little during the afternoon. Peeks of sun are on the table but overall the cloud cover lingers.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO