Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday PM for Parts of the Susquehanna Valley
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties Sunday afternoon and Sunday night:. A storm system approaching from the southwest will bring precipitation to the area Sunday afternoon. While it will begin most places with a few flakes, areas along and to the south and east of I-81 should see it change quickly over to rain which will continue throughout the overnight. Areas farther to the north and west of I-81 will see the snow/mix last a bit longer, producing some potentially slippery travel in the evening hours. The showers will linger into Monday morning, possibly ending as some flurries, before more brisk conditions return for the start of the new work week.
local21news.com
Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
WGAL
Storm system brings rain and snow to the area
Our next storm system is on the approach and it has made for quite the gloomy Sunday. With all of the clouds, temps have been chilly but seasonable for this time of year. With the temps staying cooler, we have the potential for both rain and snow. As one low tracks to the NE with another one developing just to our SE, we'll likely see the majority of precip. changing over to rain overnight. The highest chances for seeing more wintry weather lies along and NW of I-81 where temps will stay the colder the longest. A coating to an inch of snow is possible here and that's where roads may become a little slick. That's why it's an IMPACT NIGHT for our NW neighborhoods. This is also where we find Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. As the new low takes over, it becomes stronger offshore early Monday. With surface low to our east, and the upper-low swinging through, we could see a band of rain/snow slide eastbound during the AM commute. Some of the latest data has pointed toward this so we'll have to monitor. Again, slick spots are possible. Once this moisture exits, clouds will likely break a little during the afternoon. Peeks of sun are on the table but overall the cloud cover lingers.
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
skooknews.com
Drought Watch Lifted for Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Carbon Counties
After almost 5 months, the Drought Watch has been lifted for the five remaining counties including Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Carbon. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for five counties and hydrologic conditions are normal statewide.
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
A portion of Route 147 closed in Northumberland County
12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in southern York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in southern York County. Several vehicles crashed around 2:30 p.m. on Bull Road, near Witherbee and Graffius Roads, according to the York County 911 center. It is unknown how many vehicles and people are involved. First...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
I-78 West reopens after fiery crash with truck and school bus in Lehigh County (PHOTOS)
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49 A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
lebtown.com
Van Winkle’s Homemade Opera Fudge: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
local21news.com
One dead after car rolls over in Dollar General parking lot, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead following a crash at a Dollar General parking lot, after a driver lost control of the car Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's office, the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot on the 3400 block of Bull Rd.
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Police chase leads to multiple items stolen in Monroe County
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is being charged when she fled from officers after retail theft at a Monroe County Shoprite. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the Bills Shoprite for retail theft. Investigators learned that two suspects had […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 22nd, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Thomas I. "Tucker" Dolbin, age 83, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023. He joined his very much missed loving wife Mary Rose (Bowman) Dolbin. He was a 1957 graduate of Mahanoy City High School and was last employed...
Bus driver suspected of DUI in crash that closed I-78, troopers say
A bus driver involved in a fiery crash that injured two people and closed a part of Interstate 78 for hours Friday in Lehigh County is suspected of driving under the influence, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash on I-78 West, just past the Route 100 interchange in Upper Macungie...
Comments / 0