WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 22 points and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions. The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12)...

WACO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO