In a “systems check” practice just prior to the beginning of qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 turned the fastest GTP time of the weekend, a 1m34.926s. When it came to what turned out to be a quite dramatic qualifying session, however, Tom Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing did what they have done all weekend, setting the fast lap of the session and claiming a historic first pole for the new era of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. His 1m34.031s lap in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06, an average of 136.295mph around the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course, was 0.003s quicker than last year’s DPi pole, dispelling the idea that the GTP cars would be significantly slower – at Daytona anyway.

1 DAY AGO