Ogier takes record-breaking ninth WRC Monte Carlo Rally win
Sebastien Ogier has taken a record ninth win on the Monte Carlo Rally, leading from start to finish in the opening round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship. Ogier is only running selected WRC rounds for Toyota Gazoo Racing this year as he continues to explore sports car racing opportunities, but kicked off his part-time campaign with a stellar performance in the French Alps, mastering twisty asphalt roads to head home GR Yaris Rally1 teammate Kalle Rovanpera by 18.8s in a dominant 1-2 result for the Japanese squad.
Roar Before the 24 session four dominated again by MSR Acura
The Roar Before the 24 GTP times for the penultimate session – and possibly last dry outing – before qualifying remained divided by manufacturer, although the BMWs moved from the bottom to second behind – once again – the Acuras. As they have done through four...
VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters
Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.
Goldburg, Griffin get IMSA VP Challenge sweeps at Daytona
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Goldburg cruised to a dominant win in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class while Griffin battled from behind to triumph in the GSX class for GT4-spec cars.
Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test with Andretti
One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an IndyCar as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who has...
GTP 101: Inside the hybrid battery system and ESS installation
Continuing our GTP 101 tech videos series, it’s time for a deep dive into the components that comprise IMSA’s hybrid battery package – the Energy Storage System – and the detailed installation process involved with the 700-volt package. Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
Nitro RX to permanently retire Block's No. 43
Nitro Rallycross has announced it will retire the No. 43 in honor of Ken Block. Block, a two-time competitor in Nitro Rallycross (at the 2018 and 2019 Nitro World Games), died January 2 after a snowmobile accident. “Ken’s achievements behind the wheel are legendary, matched only by his passion for...
Le Mans and WEC a goal for WTR-Andretti partnership
Filipe Albuquerque is unambiguous when he says he’d rather be competing in an Acura for an overall victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans instead of in an LMP2 car. The new partnership between Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport may just give him that opportunity in the coming years.
Tennis-Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup
(Reuters) - Dominic Thiem has confirmed he suffered a rib injury during the Australian Open, but will look to recover for Davis Cup qualifiers which begin next month. Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.
Petty to serve as grand marshal for Trans Am's Sebring season-opener
Richard Petty will serve as grand marshal for the Trans Am Series’ season-opening Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 race at Sebring International Raceway on February 25. Petty’s grandson, Thad Moffitt, will be making his first-career Trans Am start in that event. Petty has experience racing in Trans...
Blomqvist, MSR Acura start new GTP era on pole for Rolex 24
In a “systems check” practice just prior to the beginning of qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 turned the fastest GTP time of the weekend, a 1m34.926s. When it came to what turned out to be a quite dramatic qualifying session, however, Tom Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing did what they have done all weekend, setting the fast lap of the session and claiming a historic first pole for the new era of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. His 1m34.031s lap in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06, an average of 136.295mph around the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course, was 0.003s quicker than last year’s DPi pole, dispelling the idea that the GTP cars would be significantly slower – at Daytona anyway.
