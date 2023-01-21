Read full article on original website
Plane makes emergency landing on interstate in Knoxville, Tennessee
A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 40 in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, managing not to strike any vehicles in the process, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit during drag race
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
JCSO: Suspect charged, arrested following manhunt in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following a manhunt in Strawberry Plains on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from JCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Davis Road on a report of an assault that resulted from a "domestic disturbance," JCSO said. When they...
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
supertalk929.com
Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers
Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
East TN sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
Nearly a dozen people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
James scores 22, leads No. 9 Tennessee over LSU, 77-56
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). James had 13 points in 34 […]
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
