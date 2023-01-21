ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WREG

James scores 22, leads No. 9 Tennessee over LSU, 77-56

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). James had 13 points in 34 […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

