PORTLAND, Ore. — Broadcasters past and present are reacting to the news that Bill Schonely died Saturday morning. “Where does one even begin to try to reckon with Bill’s impact upon Portland and the Pacific Northwest? Through his art he gave the city a nickname which will last forever; he became one of the most beloved persons our state as ever known," said Mike Parker, the voice of the Oregon State Beavers. "He created fans with a lexicon as colorful as anyone who has undertaken the play-by-play craft, and he was such a great gentleman off the court. We have lost a true giant.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO