Eagle Creek, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBY

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KCBY

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Northwest broadcasters react to the news of Bill Schonely's passing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Broadcasters past and present are reacting to the news that Bill Schonely died Saturday morning. “Where does one even begin to try to reckon with Bill’s impact upon Portland and the Pacific Northwest? Through his art he gave the city a nickname which will last forever; he became one of the most beloved persons our state as ever known," said Mike Parker, the voice of the Oregon State Beavers. "He created fans with a lexicon as colorful as anyone who has undertaken the play-by-play craft, and he was such a great gentleman off the court. We have lost a true giant.”
PORTLAND, OR

