Was the Solana Phone a Great idea? How could other top-tier phone makers implement blockchain in their ecosystems?
On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.
Vitalik Buterin Uncovers ‘Missing Link’ For Creating Transaction Privacy on Ethereum
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently released a guideline for bringing privacy to transactions on the Ethereum network. In a comprehensive blog post tweeted on Friday, the 23-year-old billionaire broke down the concept of stealth addresses, adding that Ethereum is working to develop the concept as a solution to the ‘last remaining challenge’ for the blockchain.
El Salvador’s Exposure to Bitcoin Is Still “Minimal”, Asserts Regional Banker
Dante Mossi, the Chairman of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), has claimed that El Salvador’s exposure to cryptocurrencies is “minimal”. Speaking to Bloomberg Friday, Mossi noted that whereas Bitcoin’s popularity and adoption had grown since the top cryptocurrency was made legal tender in El Salvador about two years ago, the population’s exposure to it was too small.
China Unveils Ripple’s Competitor for Stablecoins and CBDC Payments
The developers of UDPN describe it as equivalent to SWIFT. Some of the major banks expected to participate in the pilot phase include HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Deutsche Bank. A Chinese firm is developing a new payment system interoperable with stablecoins and CBDCs – that acts as a link for...
Cardano Network Roars Back to Life as Developers Fix Brief Node Outage in Minutes
Yesterday, Cardano suffered an outage, with multiple Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) reporting that at least 50% of the network’s nodes went offline over the weekend. According to a Telegram post by Input Output Global-the developer firm behind the Cardano blockchain, the anomaly happened at approximately 00:09:00 UTC (between block 8300569 and 8300570) on Sunday, causing approximately 50% of Cardano nodes to disconnect and restart.
