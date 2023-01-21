C-NS gets victory in girls indoor track Grieve Invitational

SYRACUSE – When the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls indoor track and field teams competed against one another for the first time in 2023, it proved quite compelling.

It was the Northstars first and the Warriors third during Saturday’s morning session of the Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, C-NS getting 123 points to edge Jamesville-DeWitt (120) for the top spot and Liverpool third earning 104 points.

Gabby Putman broke three-minute mark in the 1,000-meter run, her 2:59.52 a national top-50 clocking as Liverpool’s Taylor Page was second in 3:07.08. The Northstars also had Marissa Navarra fourth (3:10.25) and Eliana Ballagh sixth.

Later, in the 4×800 relay, Putman and Navarra joined Hannah Boyle and Sophia Graham to win in 9:54.01. Page, Meghan Moyer, Kaitlyn Hotaling and Addison Ziegler had the Warriors (10:32.75) in third place.

Marissa Doty added a 300-meter dash title in 42.35 seconds, Grace Murray taking fourth in 43.53 as Doty, Murray, Jaydin Mackey and Sydney D’Addio were a close second (1:50.57) to East Syracuse Minoa (1:50.24) in the 4×200 relay. Liverpool got fourth place in 1:53.47.

In the 4×400, C-NS had Hannah Boyle, Katy Harbold, Callie Bednarski and Skylar Denton prevail in 4:23.20, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Central Square (4:32.83) as Liverpool (4:48.69) was seventh.

Graham, in 1:42.31, beat out Harbold (1:47.15) and Cameron Sisk (1:48.37) for second place in the 600-meter run. Jasmine Ayre went 9.08 seconds for second in the 55 hurdles as Gianna Boland (9.54) was fourth.

Seventh-grader Kennedy Jones was second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:25.61. Marissa Doty took fourth in the 55-meter dash in 7.63 seconds, with Jaydin Mackey seventh. Morgan Hayes cleared 4 feet 6 inches to tie for sixth in the high jump.

Excelling in field events, Liverpool had Allie Cary take the weight throw with a heave of 42’9″ that edged J-D’s Hailey Webber (42 feet) as Deidre Williams was third with 34’11” and Trinity Howard fourth with 34’6 3/4″.

Over in the shot put, Cary’s 36’11 1/4″ was just behind Webber’s 37’6″, while in the pole vault Layla Pearl Collins won for the Warriors as the only athlete to clear 7’6″.

Also, in the long jump, Maddie Devendorf prevailed with a personal-best 16’1″ as D’Addio (15’4″) was fourth and Aaliyah McDonald sixth for the Northstars. Taima Tearney took third in the triple jump with 32’9″, a new personal mark.

Ziegler took third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:09.63, with Moyer fifth. Hotaling got fourth place in the 3,000, with Kailyn Barth sixth to go with a seventh in the 600 as Sophia Jarosz took fifth in the 55 sprint and sixth in the 300.

As that went on, Liverpool gained a second-place finish in the boys portion of the Grieve meet, its 89 points just behind J-D’s winning total of 95 as C-NS got third place with 76.33 points.

Going 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run, the Warriors had Brady Ruediger set a new personal mark with 10:20.96 to beat out Jacob Makhlouf’s second-place 10:38.44.

Ny’Quez Madison won, too, his long jump of 20’7 3/4″ ahead of, among others, teammate Sajan Mishra (18’5″) in third place. Daunte Wright added a fourth-place triple jump of 37’3 1/2″ as Madison was second in the high jump, clearing 5’8″

Michael Purvis got second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.06, with Josh Vang sixth as Roman Murray was fourth in the 1,000 in 2:45.42. Purvis, Vang, Ruediger and Makhlouf were second (8:57.72) to Auburn (8:52.79) in the 4×800, with C-NS fourth in 9:19.45.

C-NS had Davine Bennett win the 55 sprint, edging Nottingham’s Curtis Dennis, 6.70 seconds to 6.74, as Liverpool’s Shawmeer Bradwell (6.82) got fourth place. Then Carlton Garnes won the 55 hurdles in 7.94 seconds, with Trevon Walker fourth and Xander Provost fifth to go with a seventh in the high jump.

In the 4×200, it as Liverpool getting Bradwell, Madison, Mishra and Kyle Schmalenberg to second place in 1:37.19 to Syracuse ITC’s winning 1:36.60, C-NS getting fourth in 1:39.27.

Joe Main gave C-NS a second-place shot put toss of 41’11 1/2″, while Anthony Cerio was eighth. Dante Melfi was fifth (2:48.40) and Tyler Graham sixth (2:49.15)in the 1,000, with Jacob Klasen fifth in the 600 in 1:31.97.

Jackson Petzoldt topped 9 feet in the pole vault for fourth place. Sean Graves was fourth in the 300 and Christian Kahrs eighth as Evan Champ finished seventh in the 3,200 as the Northstars (3:59.25) beat the Warriors (4:04.58) for sixth in the 4×400.