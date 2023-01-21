ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 1

Related
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event. Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho College has three new leadership team members

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the North Idaho College board of trustees meets tonight, Interim President Greg South will likely introduce two of three new NIC employees he has brought on to join his leadership team, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. This...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane City Council moves Landlord-Tenant Ordinance vote to Feb.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council planned to vote for the Landlord-Tenant Ordinance 36330 on Monday, Jan. 23, but will now vote in February. According to the city, due to the temporary technical issues with WebEx, there will be no virtual or call-in options for council members, city staff, presenters, or members of the public.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple calls on court to void road vacation

SAGLE — A local couple filed for judicial review Tuesday of Bonner County commissioners' latest vacation of Camp Bay Road. In the request, Fred and Jennifer Arn asked the court to review the board's Dec. 19 decision to vacate the last half-mile of the road, saying the county applied the wrong standard to M3 ID Camp Bay LLC’s petition to vacate and was contrary to the public's interest.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Jan. 20, 2023

Galen Hill shared this Best Shot of his granddaughters sitting in an igloo the trio created after a recent winter storm. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown, and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy