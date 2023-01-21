Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Coeur d'Alene Schools to host 'Let's Talk Levy' Events
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two "Let's Talk Levy" open house events will be hosted by the Coeur d'Alene School District for anyone who would like to learn more about the two levies the district will run on the March 14 ballot, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The supplemental levy...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event. Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Spokane City Council approves resolution to send letter with intent to buy Trent Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane could be one step closer to buying the Trent Shelter, which is housing hundreds of homeless men and women. The resolution passed tonight is non-binding, but council will send developer Larry Stone a letter letting him know the city does intend to buy the building. It's a move Mayor Nadine Woodward does not support.
Spokane County Fire District 8 asking voters to renew Maintenance and Operations Levy for 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking voters to consider renewing the Maintenance and Operations Levy that expires at the end of 2023. The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Former Zag Robert Sacre hired as head boys basketball coach at Pauline Flett Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pauline Flett Middle School is one of the two newest middle schools in Spokane. On top of building the new school and facilities, coaches are needed for the new athletic teams. Flett was lucky enough to have a former Gonzaga basketball player already on staff as...
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
North Idaho College has three new leadership team members
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the North Idaho College board of trustees meets tonight, Interim President Greg South will likely introduce two of three new NIC employees he has brought on to join his leadership team, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. This...
Spokane City Council moves Landlord-Tenant Ordinance vote to Feb.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council planned to vote for the Landlord-Tenant Ordinance 36330 on Monday, Jan. 23, but will now vote in February. According to the city, due to the temporary technical issues with WebEx, there will be no virtual or call-in options for council members, city staff, presenters, or members of the public.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple calls on court to void road vacation
SAGLE — A local couple filed for judicial review Tuesday of Bonner County commissioners' latest vacation of Camp Bay Road. In the request, Fred and Jennifer Arn asked the court to review the board's Dec. 19 decision to vacate the last half-mile of the road, saying the county applied the wrong standard to M3 ID Camp Bay LLC’s petition to vacate and was contrary to the public's interest.
‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
Panhandle Health District opens opioid settlement funds to community partners
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District is accepting applications for opioid settlement funds from community partners "who would like to utilize funds to focus on efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the panhandle." PHD has received about $1.3 million and will continue to receive funding annually over...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Jan. 20, 2023
Galen Hill shared this Best Shot of his granddaughters sitting in an igloo the trio created after a recent winter storm. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown, and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
