On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.

