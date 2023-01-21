Read full article on original website
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
David Crosby Deserved Better
Just last week, we were celebrating the fact that one classic rock legend finally was able to buy back the publishing rights to his songs, and today we’re mourning the loss of another who was forced to sell his in order to keep his home. David Crosby — of...
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
It has been 30 years since Audrey Hepburn's tragic death on Jan. 20, 1993- She died in her sleep from appendiceal cancer
Audrey Hepburn, a world-renowned movie star, passed away on January 20, 1993, several months after her cancer diagnosis. The alluring actress died in her sleep. At just 63 years old, she had had appendiceal cancer. The anniversary of Hepburn's death now has the internet overflowing with questions about the late actress's work. Here are some answers to some of the most common questions about the late Golden Age actress. [i]
Top 20 Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked
From humble beginnings to powerhouse company, Blumhouse has been cranking out film success after film success. Most notably known for horror, they use a micro-budget strategy when making a movie that really promotes the director and cast's creativity in their roles. Started by Jason Blum in 2000, he really focuses in on what is trending and what grabs the audience's attention instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. With the smaller budget, intricate CGI isn't viable either, so character and plot development is incredibly important. Over the last 20+ years, Blumhouse has released some of the most popular horror films of all time, and these are how I would rank the top 20.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Jan 20
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
Jim Carrey Turned Down the Lead in a Movie With a 1 Percent Rotten Tomatoes Score
Jim Carrey is one of the world’s most beloved comedians. A master of physical comedy and widely regarded as a brilliant actor, he has excelled in dramatic roles as well as comedies. He’s won awards and received acclaim from critics all over the world — but to this day, Carrey is seen as a man …
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
