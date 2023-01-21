Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Here's Why The Buffalo Bills Don't Have Any Cheerleaders
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are less than an hour away from kickoff at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday afternoon. While Buffalo is getting ready for kickoff, the Bills and their fan base do not have any cheerleaders rooting on the team. That's nothing new, though. ...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
Reports: Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills in locker room prior to kickoff
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has reportedly arrived at Highmark Stadium and spoke to the team prior to Sunday's playoff game.
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin is at Highmark Stadium for Bills vs. Bengals playoff game
Damar Hamlin is back at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety is attending the team's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, less than two weeks after being discharged from the hospital. The CBS pregame show aired a clip of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle inside the stadium near...
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Announcement
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not pleased with his team's performance in their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday. He seemingly let them know as much during the game and made sure to let the world know after it. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Diggs declared that he is not ...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen
Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, but Ja’Marr Chase does not think the Buffalo Bills star has anything on Joe Burrow. Before Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Chase told ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin that he believes Burrow is often “overlooked.”
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Great Thurman Thomas Shares Sad News On Social Media
Sunday was not a great day for the Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia. Before the Buffalo Bills would go on to lose in the NFL playoffs, one of the greatest players in the team's history shared some very sad news. On Sunday, Thurman Thomas shared the news that his mother...
KENS 5
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress, his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Benglas back on the field together
Highmark Stadium fills with electric energy as the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Benglas meet back on the field
LOOK: Hayden Hurst Scores Touchdown Against Buffalo Bills
Former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst helped the Cincinnati Bengals get out an early monumental lead against the Buffalo Bills.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's 'Snow Game'
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a rematch of their canceled Jan. 2 game — which was called off after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field — in the divisional round on Sunday. The game will be played in the snow. "Nothing better than a snow game," ...
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0