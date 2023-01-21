Read full article on original website
Veteran says Rep. George Santos took money donated to help his dying dog
The disabled veteran said he had to panhandle just to have the money to euthanize his beloved companion.
What to know about your vision and glaucoma awareness | Mark Mahoney
I am acutely aware of the importance of maintaining good vision to the extent possible. I had the unique opportunity in the 1980s to work for an international not-for-profit organization, Project ORBIS, with a focus on blindness prevention activities around the world. One important issue to be aware of in...
9/11 responders and survivors now get coverage for uterine cancer; for some, it's too late
When Kathyrn Meany was first diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2016, she asked her doctors if it could be linked to her exposure to the toxic air that swirled through lower Manhattan, where she worked for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. At that time, she was told there was no proof.
