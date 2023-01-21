ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

SEC Commissioner Makes Controversial Case For ETH, XRP, Faults Howey’s Test

SEC’s Commissioner Hester Pierce points out loopholes in the popular Howey’s test used to classify assets as securities. Disgruntled with the back and forths in the regulatory framework, she calls for actual positive movements in the digital asset space. Crypto enthusiasts on Twitter users see this as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy