Read full article on original website
Related
Florida woman scammed an elderly Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million over 4 years, feds say — and used the money to buy a Corvette, a condo, and shop at Tiffany while the victim as forced out of his home.
Prosecutors said Peaches Stergo also pretended to be a TD Bank employee to trick the victim into sending her more money.
zycrypto.com
“SEC’s Shallow Approach Is Limiting BTC” Grayscale CEO Takes A Swipe At US Regulators
Michael Sonnenshein has criticized the SEC’s regulatory approach, describing it as shallow and one-sided. He calls for the SEC to work round the clock to remove bad actors from the industry but should not hinder the growth of digital assets. Debate on the thin line between proper and excessive...
zycrypto.com
SEC Commissioner Makes Controversial Case For ETH, XRP, Faults Howey’s Test
SEC’s Commissioner Hester Pierce points out loopholes in the popular Howey’s test used to classify assets as securities. Disgruntled with the back and forths in the regulatory framework, she calls for actual positive movements in the digital asset space. Crypto enthusiasts on Twitter users see this as a...
Comments / 0