Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect suspended 120 games
Major League Baseball suspended Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Valdez 120 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. His
KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news
The Royals have made a trade with an AL Central foe. Here are the details.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Houston Chronicle
Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran
The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Yuli Gurriel reportedly 'moving toward' deal with another team
It appears that Houston Astros fans might have to say goodbye to one of the mainstays of the franchise's golden era. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Saturday that longtime Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel "appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins," while adding that nothing is finalized.
Houston Chronicle
Wizards trade former lottery pick Rui Hachimura to Lakers
The Washington Wizards have traded forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of draft picks, multiple people with knowledge of the deal said Monday. The Lakers will send three future second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn to Washington for Hachimura. The picks include a 2023 pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own 2029 pick and whichever is the least favorable second rounder between the Wizards and Lakers in 2028.
