‘Starling Girl’ Star Eliza Scanlen Explains How Film Caused Her to Look at Her Own Adolescence Differently (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”I didn’t like the feeling of being desire,“ Scanlen told TheWrap. There are several features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival exploring young women on the threshold of going from girl to woman. One of them, director Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl,” examines that transition through the lens of a teenager, played by “Little Women’s” Eliza Scanlen, growing up in a Christian fundamentalist community.
‘Fairyland’ Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft
Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
‘Of an Age’ Review: A Whirlwind 24-Hour Romance Anchors This Swoon-Worthy Queer Drama
The blush of first love can be electrifying, but also wholly disorienting. There’s a way in which someone’s smile (or body — odor, even) can muster up vexing emotions that feel visceral and involuntary. Writer-director Goran Stolevski’s sophomore effort, “Of an Age,” spends the bulk of its runtime capturing such a blush, and then pushes audiences and characters alike to revisit it anew with the added wistfulness of hindsight. The Australian production is a warm-hearted gem, pulsating with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as it sketches what first love can feel like, and asking whether it can ever endure. The...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
First 'gender-queer' priest in Church of England expresses desire for 'normalizing' identity among children
Rev. Bingo Allison, a self-described non-binary gender-queer priest in the Church of England, has publicly expressed a hope of "normalizing" LGBTQ behavior among children.
TV tonight: Ken Burns’ scathing new documentary takes apart US delusions
The famed documentarian turns his attention to the US’s real record of providing shelter – or not – for the world’s huddled masses. Plus: affable architect George Clarke returns. Here’s what to watch this evening
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak
The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
soultracks.com
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine: A Divided Sister Act
According to Biography.com, Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were born 15 months apart and both found success as actresses in Hollywood's Golden Age. But instead of bringing them together, these similarities exacerbated a rivalry that sprang up in childhood and lasted a lifetime. Yet even though they were rivals who became estranged, Olivia and Joan managed to respect and even admire each other — in a feud, you always care what the other is up to, of course."
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
What Happened to Missing Actor Julian Sands? Here’s What We Know so Far
Julian Sands, a British actor known for appearing in A Room With a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas, as well as the TV show 24, and for portraying so many other recognizable roles, is missing. Article continues below advertisement. The 65-year-old was hiking on Mount Baldy in Southern California,...
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder
Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
Hardy Is a Country Singer Who Just Wants to Rock the F–k Out
Michael Hardy had been on his bus writing songs with his frequent collaborators Brett Tyler and Jordan Schmidt when he pressed play on a mix of his new album. They were floored by the heavy-rock influences coming out of the speakers and wanted to write something along those lines. “I was like, ‘My record is done, so there’s really no point,” Hardy, who records and performs under his last name, tells Rolling Stone during a call from a tour stop in South Carolina. “I get up the next morning and Brett and Jordan are in the front lounge of my...
The Sleeping Beauty review – a vintage production rises and shines
It’s unapologetically retro, and there’s no story, but the Royal Ballet’s latest revival of Petipa’s intricate masterpiece casts its spell
Nascondino (Hide and Seek) review – remarkable documentary about a Neapolitan street kid
Plenty of documentaries capture the spirit of their subjects; far fewer get fully under the skin of the world that they inhabit. Victoria Fiore’s remarkable debut film, shot over four years in Naples, is one such picture. Boasting extraordinary access and lithe, instinctive cinematography that captures the unpredictable energy and distinctive dialect of the neighbourhood, it focuses on a streetwise kid, Entoni. Unruly and mischievous, Entoni dreams of movie stardom but his fate is linked to his family history: his chain-smoking grandmother, Dora, has ties to organised crime. This places him on the radar of the Italian authorities, who, in response to rising youth crime, have introduced a policy stating that kids deemed to be “at risk” can be removed from families with mafia links. Using a combination of verité and poetic reconstructions, Fiore paints a sobering portrait of a bright, personable kid whose destiny is preordained.
Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Song ‘Natural Woman’ Faces Calls to Be Removed From Streaming for Being ‘Harmful’
Nearly 55 years after its initial release, Aretha Franklin’s iconic track Natural Woman is potentially being canceled after it was deemed offensive. According to The New York Post, the Norwegian activist group, The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA), took to Twitter last week to slam the famous track as it is harmful to transgendered women.
