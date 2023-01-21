Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
January 21- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market
Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be?
Community helps pet families impacted by Buffalo blizzard
A dangerous blizzard hit western New York days before Christmas bringing heavy snow, damaging winds, and dangerous wind chills. Buffalo was one of the hardest hit areas leading to more than 40 deaths, massive power outages, and extensive property damage. A Facebook group called Buffalo Blizzard was a vital conduit in helping connect people in dire need to available support and resources.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Save the Date! The 61st Annual Variety Kids Telethon, March 4 & 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Variety Kids Telethon takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 6pm-11pm on WGRZ - Channel 2, Buffalo and continues Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10am-8pm on WBBZ TV, Buffalo's Buzz!. Tune in to see local celebrities and special guests coming together to support...
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Look: Major Snowstorm Forecasted For Bengals-Bills Playoff Game Today
Say it ain't snow. For another time this year, the weather may be the third opponent in a Buffalo Bills game. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the divisional round at 3 p.m. ET in Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y. — where the stadium is ...
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Winners of “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
With more than 3,100 names submitted, 40 snowplows will bear the top-voted names of the contest.
Dessert Deli closing after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York bakery announced last week that it will be closing after serving the community for over 30 years. Dessert Deli announced Friday on social media that they will be permanently closing their doors on February 11. The bakery, which is located on Maple...
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries to hold event to assist community
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Thursday.
Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party.
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
