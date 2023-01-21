ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lite 98.7

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

January 21- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Community helps pet families impacted by Buffalo blizzard

A dangerous blizzard hit western New York days before Christmas bringing heavy snow, damaging winds, and dangerous wind chills. Buffalo was one of the hardest hit areas leading to more than 40 deaths, massive power outages, and extensive property damage. A Facebook group called Buffalo Blizzard was a vital conduit in helping connect people in dire need to available support and resources.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Save the Date! The 61st Annual Variety Kids Telethon, March 4 & 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Variety Kids Telethon takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 6pm-11pm on WGRZ - Channel 2, Buffalo and continues Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10am-8pm on WBBZ TV, Buffalo's Buzz!. Tune in to see local celebrities and special guests coming together to support...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure

Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Dessert Deli closing after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York bakery announced last week that it will be closing after serving the community for over 30 years. Dessert Deli announced Friday on social media that they will be permanently closing their doors on February 11. The bakery, which is located on Maple...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
JAMESTOWN, NY

