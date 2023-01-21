ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

West Virginia woman charged with domestic battery for throwing remote at wife

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYhbt_0kMnrwZL00

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday.

Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she and her wife were fighting. The woman said her wife then allegedly threw a remote at her, hitting her in the forehead.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Deputies found an abrasion on the complainant’s forehead above her eyebrow, according to the WCSO.

Serena Paige Berden, 29, of Meadowbrook Acres was charged with Domestic Battery.

She awaits arraignment in the Wood County Holding Center, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 17

Robert Lumbrusco
4d ago

She's your girlfriend. I'll give you that much. She is not your wife. Just my opinion.

Reply(5)
5
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio University police searching for alleged campus attacker

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking the public for assistance in an investigation of an alleged attack on a woman. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note under a Residence Assistant’s […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing death

WESTON, WV (WBOY) — A Lewis County, West Virginia, woman was charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment complex […]
WESTON, WV
WTAP

Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
WTAP

Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs

SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy