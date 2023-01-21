A New York food fan has set a world record for the most Michelin-starred meals eaten in one 24-hour period. Manhattan-based Eric Finkelstein, 34, dined at 18 different restaurants awarded the prestigious chef’s award in 11 hours, in a mission that was 14 months in the planning.Mr Finkelstein went on the swanky-restaurant trail on 26 October 2022, with the feat recognised by Guinness World Records last month .He ate a dish at each of the lauded restaurants, amounting to a bill of $494 (£407) before tax and tips, he told CNN. The restaurants ticked off included Japanese omakase restaurant Noda,...

