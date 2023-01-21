Read full article on original website
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
Costco is selling Alfredo sauce made by an Ina Garten-approved brand
If whipping up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch isn't your idea of an easy weeknight meal, you're not alone. Even Food Network star Ina Garten has a go-to jarred marinara. While it's well known that Garten's fabric of choice is denim, it may be less obvious that her jarred sauce of record is Rao's. Fun fact: The Barefoot Contessa first endorsed Rao's in a 2019 interview with Today.
I tried Gordon Ramsay's NYC fish-and-chips restaurant. With overpriced and under-seasoned food, it wasn't worth it.
Insider's reporter thought the batter and fish quality at Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips were good, but she was disappointed by the lack of seasoning.
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Man sets world record for eating most Michelin-starred meals in a day
A New York food fan has set a world record for the most Michelin-starred meals eaten in one 24-hour period. Manhattan-based Eric Finkelstein, 34, dined at 18 different restaurants awarded the prestigious chef’s award in 11 hours, in a mission that was 14 months in the planning.Mr Finkelstein went on the swanky-restaurant trail on 26 October 2022, with the feat recognised by Guinness World Records last month .He ate a dish at each of the lauded restaurants, amounting to a bill of $494 (£407) before tax and tips, he told CNN. The restaurants ticked off included Japanese omakase restaurant Noda,...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In New York State
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to ban them in her 2023 State of the State. The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,. The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all...
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta
The post Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs
Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.
New York City Hotel Comes with an Amazing Bathroom Surprise
We spend a lot of time in New York City and my wife is really good at finding nice hotels at a price that won't bust the budget. Our last trip to the city put us in a nice hotel at a decent rate and it even came with history, and a few surprises in the bathroom, of all places.
Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns
Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. New York State borders 5 other...
Woman Caught Stealing Over $500K From New York Lotto Winner! How’d She Do It?
An anonymous person did the near-impossible: they won the lottery in New York!. Wanting to remain anonymous, the person asked a cousin to travel to New York and claim the prize for the scratch-off ticket. The family member did not make the trip, but instead proceeded to forge the results to show a smaller cash prize, pocketing a difference of over half a million dollars.
9/11 responders and survivors now get coverage for uterine cancer; for some, it's too late
When Kathyrn Meany was first diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2016, she asked her doctors if it could be linked to her exposure to the toxic air that swirled through lower Manhattan, where she worked for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. At that time, she was told there was no proof.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023
This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
Want To Rent Ace Frehley’s Former Mansion? It’s Available Near NY On Airbnb
When I was a kid I thought the rockstar lifestyle was so cool. Led Zeppelin with their private plane, Mick Jagger with his supermodel girlfriends, David Lee Roth, well, being David Lee Roth. How great would it be to live like a rockstar just for one night? Now you can when you rent Ace Frehley's former mansion.
I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made
Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
