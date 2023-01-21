ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Costco is selling Alfredo sauce made by an Ina Garten-approved brand

If whipping up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch isn't your idea of an easy weeknight meal, you're not alone. Even Food Network star Ina Garten has a go-to jarred marinara. While it's well known that Garten's fabric of choice is denim, it may be less obvious that her jarred sauce of record is Rao's. Fun fact: The Barefoot Contessa first endorsed Rao's in a 2019 interview with Today.
Man sets world record for eating most Michelin-starred meals in a day

A New York food fan has set a world record for the most Michelin-starred meals eaten in one 24-hour period. Manhattan-based Eric Finkelstein, 34, dined at 18 different restaurants awarded the prestigious chef’s award in 11 hours, in a mission that was 14 months in the planning.Mr Finkelstein went on the swanky-restaurant trail on 26 October 2022, with the feat recognised by Guinness World Records last month .He ate a dish at each of the lauded restaurants, amounting to a bill of $494 (£407) before tax and tips, he told CNN. The restaurants ticked off included Japanese omakase restaurant Noda,...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In New York State

Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to ban them in her 2023 State of the State. The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,. The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all...
Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns

Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. New York State borders 5 other...
Woman Caught Stealing Over $500K From New York Lotto Winner! How’d She Do It?

An anonymous person did the near-impossible: they won the lottery in New York!. Wanting to remain anonymous, the person asked a cousin to travel to New York and claim the prize for the scratch-off ticket. The family member did not make the trip, but instead proceeded to forge the results to show a smaller cash prize, pocketing a difference of over half a million dollars.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023

This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made

Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
