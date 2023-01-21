I really don't see this as a good thing for kids or parents. Most households have 2 parents working and now they will have to pay childcare on Fridays with living expenses already high its gonna add an extra cost on household expenses. I just think this is a bad move for kids education.
You have high school who can’t read a 3rd grade level and they need a 4 day school week!!!🤬. You kidding me. Needs to be a 6 day school week. Talk about lazy parenting and able to convince parents this is a good idea by probably some nicely worded presentation. They need be there 6 days a week!! They are not even taught basics. What are they doing with the days they are there? It’s not teaching basics. Take your schools back parents or get your kids out!
And so taxes will be going down??? Most parents will have to pay one day of child care now. It’s awesome in thought, but doubt you’ll be giving lower taxes or offering free daycare. 👎🏽
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
