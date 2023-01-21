ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Submissions are open for Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher Art Contest

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have any talented young artists in your life? They might have the chance to have their art seen across the commonwealth and also win some prizes for themselves and their school in the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

Each year, the Virginia Lottery sends thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May. For the last five years, the thank-you cards have featured artwork created by Virginia public school students. Now, for the sixth time, K-12 students can submit their art for the annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

The contest is open to all Virginia K-12 public school students. One top-prize winner will be selected from each level — elementary school, middle school and high school. The three winners will not only have their artwork featured on the 2023 notecards, they will also receive a $200 gift card and win $2,000 for their school.

Original artwork submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 31. The winners will be announced in early spring.

Artwork can be submitted online now . To check out last year’s winners, click here .

WRIC - ABC 8News

