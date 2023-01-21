Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Believes Minor League Prospects Have Power Potential
The utility player says the Dodgers have one of the best minor-league systems in baseball.
This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron passes away
2006 - The Braves sign pitcher Jorge Sosa to a one-year, $2.2 million deal. 2021 - Hank Aaron passes away at the age of 86. 1901 - Connie Mack signs a 10-year lease on grounds at 29th and Columbia to be called Columbia Park. A contract is set for construction of single-deck stands to hold 7,500 people.
Guardians, ex-Red Sox manager Terry Francona working under ‘unique’ deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The clock is running on January. Guard Fest is Saturday and pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 14. Another season of Cleveland baseball is approaching and this one features a unique contract between manager Terry Francona and the organization. Francona’s...
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait
The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
Angels owner Arte Moreno takes franchise off market, won't sell team as Shohei Ohtani talks loom
Five months after owner Arte Moreno declared "now is the time," the Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that the franchise is, in fact, not for sale. The Angels released a statement on behalf of the Moreno family announcing the decision:. "During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished...
White Sox sign reliever Mike Morin to minors deal
The White Sox have made another minor league signing ahead of spring training. According to MiLB.com’s transactions page, the organization has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Mike Morin on a minor-league deal. The deal became official on Jan. 12, and Morin was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Jan. 18.
