cwbradio.com
Local Construction Companies Receive Awards for Projects
Six Wisconsin construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held this week in Wisconsin Dells. Top winners include an asphalt paving project in Lincoln County, a concrete paving project in Washburn County, a grading project in Brown County, a small...
WBAY Green Bay
US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon local time. The bay is expected to be reopened in early Spring, weather permitting. This closure...
Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the start of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. We’re all familiar with the importance of salt in Wisconsin winters to clear our roads and driveways -- but what we use has a negative impact on the environment. The Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium says...
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
radioplusinfo.com
1-23-23 wind turbine, blades collapse in dodge county
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground. NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site.”
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: The weather of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 2022 was a year for the record books. Brad Spakowitz looks back at the weather month-by-month, looking at the highs and lows, the rains and snows, cold winter, hot summer -- and records fall.
WIFR
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
1065thebuzz.com
Onion River Solar Project Progressing Toward Completion Later This Year
Alliant Energy says it is making “exciting progress” at its Onion River Solar Project. The company says that civil sitework should be completed this month, meaning that all driveways and access roads will be finished and the fields prepared for installation. The support structures for the panels that...
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KSDK
Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
