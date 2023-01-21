ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Should Charity Benefit Auctions Be More Transparent?

By Tobias Carroll, @tobiascarroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeXQQ_0kMnqN9T00
A high-profile auction might have tax advantages to the seller. J. Howe & Co./Public Domain

Follow news of high-profile art auctions for long enough and you’ll probably hear about an auction benefiting a charitable cause before long. By and large, that’s a good thing — auctioning off a rare painting to benefit a good cause is reason for celebration. As the New York Times reported late last year, an auction of art from the late Paul G. Allen’s collection raised $1.5 billion.

Where things get slightly more mysterious is the question of where, exactly, that $1.5 billion went. The Times noted in its article that details were not provided, with the article suggesting that this may have been done to prevent potential bidders from balking, should their money be destined to support a cause the bidder might personally oppose.

Writing at The Art Newspaper, Scott Reyburn and Anny Shaw explored the aftermath of the Allen collection sale and raised another possibility: that there may have been tax benefits to Allen’s estate for going this route rather than simply donating the artwork in question to various museums. Allen’s estate also runs a foundation which both contributes directly to activities in the Pacific Northwest and works with other nonprofits.

As Reyburn and Shaw note, the foundation in question did not respond to a request for comment. There are plenty of possible destinations for the proceeds from November’s auction — but it’s not hard to see why calls for transparency are understandable in this context.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia

Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
InsideHook

David Crosby Deserved Better

Just last week, we were celebrating the fact that one classic rock legend finally was able to buy back the publishing rights to his songs, and today we’re mourning the loss of another who was forced to sell his in order to keep his home. David Crosby — of...
InsideHook

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Scientists Search For the Reasons Why Crabs and Lobsters Are Dying in England

What’s worse than the discovery of hundreds, if not thousands, of crabs and lobsters dying? Unfortunately, this is not a rhetorical question; the answer, it turns out, is a marine die-off without a clear explanation. An explanation — whether it’s pollution, climate change or a new predator in a certain environment — would give local authorities a plan of action. Without one, there’s more uncertainty looming over the coastal region of northeastern England.
InsideHook

Is TikTok’s “Lucky Girl Syndrome” a Lifehack? Or Utter Nonsense?

TikTok has evidently uncovered the secret to a successful life. You can have it for free: “Assume and believe it before the concrete proof shows up. BE DELUSIONAL.”. Yes — the key to a worthwhile existence, here in the 2020s, was always going to include an all-caps imperative. That nugget is courtesy of a 22-year-old content creator called Laura Galebe, who posted a clip last month detailing why things have been looking-up-Laura lately.
InsideHook

Some Carnivorous Plants Evolved to Consume Animal Waste

I can remember the moment when, as a child, I learned that some plants had evolved to eat animals. Needless to say, I thought that this was amazing, and promptly purchased a Venus flytrap — which, not long thereafter, went hungry and died. Still, the concept of carnivorous plants threw a lot of things in my brain into disarray while also upending any concept of a food chain I might have had at the time.
InsideHook

Why the Electric Winnebago Is Promising, Even With 108-Mile Range

Around this time a year ago at the RV SuperShow in Florida, Winnebago unveiled the e-RV, an electric concept built on a Ford Transit platform. It looked great. The only problem is that the estimated battery range was just 125 miles, which was a disappointing figure for people whose goal is to road trip. But this was just a debut concept, and the company said at the time that “mileage range increases are anticipated as the concept vehicle further develops.”
FLORIDA STATE
InsideHook

Ram’s Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.
InsideHook

These Are the Most Reliable, and Unreliable, Airlines

The last year has been rife with flight cancellations and delays. Last year, 128,934 flights were scrapped from January to July, according to a report from Reuters, up about 11% from pre-pandemic levels. Last month, in just a two day span, Southwest was responsible for cancelling over 5,500 alone. Operational...
InsideHook

Pink Floyd Fans Who Have Apparently Never Seen the “Dark Side of the Moon” Cover Before Are Mad About Its “Woke” Rainbow

Yesterday, Pink Floyd announced a 50th anniversary box set of The Dark Side of the Moon, and to celebrate the occasion, whoever mans the group’s Facebook page changed their profile picture to a new logo inspired by the album’s well-known artwork. The image featured the triangular prism and black background from the original cover, only this time the rainbow of light wasn’t refracting through it; instead, a “50” centered in the middle to represent the 50 years since the album was first released in 1973 featured the rainbow inside its zero.
InsideHook

This Preserved Lemons Recipe Will Brighten Up Winter Cooking

Eating with the seasons has always helped get me through winter. Hearty root vegetables and bitter chicories hold down the kitchen until spring produce hits the markets. And as I patiently wait for green asparagus and ramps to come into season, I try to incorporate bright winter citrus into as many dishes as possible.
InsideHook

The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Is a Sports Car Oxymoron

If you thought Chevrolet’s first hybrid Corvette was going to be affordable, those dreams have been dashed. After getting an official preview in early 2022 and an unofficial leak in December, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the first electrified and first all-wheel-drive Vette ever, was finally unveiled on Tuesday; when it goes on sale later this year, the starting MSRP will be $104,295 for the coupe and $111,295 for the convertible. Welcome to the six-figure club.
InsideHook

Trouble Falling Asleep? Try These Magnesium Supplements.

If you have trouble falling asleep, chances are you’ve tried a popular supplement called melatonin. While the hormonal supplement works wonders at getting you relaxed enough to drift off into a comatose state, there are a few cons to using it as a regular sleep aid. For starters, you...
InsideHook

Legal Home Distilling Might Be Coming to Ohio

There’s an art and a skill to home distilling, and it’s not hard to see the appeal of wanting to make your own spirits in your basement, bathroom or some other part of your residence. That said, the legality of doing so can vary dramatically from state to state. What’s encouraged in one state might well be full-on illegal in another — making for a complex legal maze for home distillers to navigate.
OHIO STATE
InsideHook

From Luxurious to Minimalist, Psychedelic Resorts Are a Study in Contrasts

In late 2021, The New York Times published an article about the rise of wellness retreats centered around psychedelic experiences. Some of these are situated outside of the United States, while others can be found where psychedelics have been legalized within the U.S. While they may differ in the specifics and locations, they have one thing in common — their price. As the article notes, attendees could expect to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 for a seven-day stay.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy