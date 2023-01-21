Read full article on original website
Canada settles residential schools lawsuit for $2.8bn
Canada has agreed to pay C$2.8bn ($2.09bn; £1.68bn) to settle a class-action lawsuit seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture caused by its residential school system. Government-funded compulsory boarding schools were part of a policy meant to assimilate children and destroy indigenous cultures and languages. The money...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Rape survivor wins case against ‘cruel and inhumane’ state of Bolivia
An international court found that Brisa De Angulo, who was abused at 15, had her rights violated during the judicial process
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies.
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
U.N. Palestinian refugee agency appeals for $1.6 billion in funding
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees appealed on Tuesday for $1.6 billion in funding after its head warned it was struggling to fulfil its mandate due to spiralling costs and shrinking resources. Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war,...
India is set to become the world's most populous country. Can it create enough jobs?
India will overtake China this year to become the world's most populous country.
Canada to pay Indigenous abuse survivors more than $2bn
Canada will pay hundreds of Indigenous communities more than $2 billion in compensation for nearly a century of abuse suffered by children in residential schools, its government has announced. From the late 1800s to the 1990s, Canada's government sent about 150,000 children into 139 residential schools mostly run by the Catholic church, where they were cut off from their families, language and culture.
Extreme Israeli group takes root in US with fundraising bid
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans, according to findings by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim. The records in the case suggest that Israel’s...
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency – FT
(Reuters) – Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the “sur” (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
Thousands protest in Brussels demanding release of Belgian aid worker in Iran
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday to protest against the detention in Iran of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges including spying. The Belgian government has said the charges are fake. “His...
Australia limits alcohol sales in Alice Springs amid crime wave
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will limit the sale of alcohol and consider wider bans to control spiralling alcohol-fuelled violence in a central region, in the run-up to a referendum on Indigenous recognition that is shining a light on deep social divisions. The new rules in the town of Alice...
Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula’s press office said. The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to...
UK business activity drops at fastest pace in two years as cost rises bite
High energy prices, rising interest rates and falling demand point to risk of recession, say analysts
Netanyahu fires key Cabinet ally amid nationwide protests over judicial reform
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as Interior and Health Minister, at a meeting of...
3M to cut 2,500 jobs as demand weakens, profit drops
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs after reporting a lower profit, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate faces a demand slowdown in its unit that sells products including notebooks, air purifiers and respirators.
U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine strategy
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed the use of one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for most people, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it moves to simplify the country’s vaccination strategy. Currently, people in the United States need to first get two...
CVS names new pharmacy services, consumer product chiefs
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp said on Monday David Joyner will return to head the U.S. diversified healthcare company’s pharmacy services and tapped former Cigna Corp executive Amy Bricker as its chief product officer for consumer business. Joyner will take on the role at the company’s from Jan. 30 and...
