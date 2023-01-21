Read full article on original website
On full display: West Virginia's tourism showcased at Capitol
In 2022, state tourism revenue set an all-time record with $5 billion in traveler spending. “Almost Heaven” was on full display as Tourism Day filled the state Capitol rotunda halls on Monday. Thousands of people from throughout the state, country and world experience the thrill of whitewater rafting...
GSWD tree,seed mixes, sale
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District (GSWD) announced its 2023 tree sale is underway, with orders being taken through Feb. 14, with tentative order distribution date of the last week of March. The offerings are a selection of deciduous and coniferous tree saplings,...
Edwards leads No. 5 UConn to rout of DePaul in makeup game
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — In what was billed as a matchup between two of the best forwards in the country, Aaliyah Edwards made the case Monday that she deserves consideration as an All-American. The 6-foot-3 junior had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 5 UConn to its 11th...
State’s health ranking is no surprise
Once again, West Virginia is at the top of another list, or at the bottom, depending on your perspective. Forbes Advisor has released a survey that ranks the Mountain State as being the “least healthy state” in the nation. It’s just the latest in a long line of rankings that shine a harsh light on us.
