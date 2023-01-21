All images of the "Thin Blue Line" flag have been directed to be removed from the lobby of the Los Angeles Police Department and police vehicles. LAPD Chief Michel Moore issued a directive to department personnel discouraging the display of the "Thin Blue Line" patch and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles. The flag also is to be removed from public view within station lobbies.The flag is black and white, with a single blue stripe in the middle. The blue line on the flag symbolizes police and their efforts to keep society orderly, preventing a state of chaos and lawlessness. The...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO