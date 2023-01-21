Read full article on original website
LAPD regulates official department displays of 'Thin Blue Line' flag
All images of the "Thin Blue Line" flag have been directed to be removed from the lobby of the Los Angeles Police Department and police vehicles. LAPD Chief Michel Moore issued a directive to department personnel discouraging the display of the "Thin Blue Line" patch and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles. The flag also is to be removed from public view within station lobbies.The flag is black and white, with a single blue stripe in the middle. The blue line on the flag symbolizes police and their efforts to keep society orderly, preventing a state of chaos and lawlessness. The...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Sheriff: Dance hall shooter had gun arrest, extra ammo
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
Trump uses Monterey Park mass shooting to defend Jan. 6
On Saturday evening, in Monterey Park, California, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio killing at least 10 and injuring 10 more before claiming his own life during a standoff with police on Sunday afternoon.
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Keenan Anderson: LAPD releases extended body camera footage
The Los Angeles Police Department has released extended body camera footage from an altercation with Keenan Anderson, who died in custody later that day. (Video: Los Angeles Police Department via YouTube)
Man Killed By Deputies At Valencia Town Center Identified
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
‘I was going to die': Man describes struggle to disarm Monterey Park gunman
Festivities were about to wrap up at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra late Saturday night when Brandon Tsay heard the front door open and saw a man with a gun walk inside.
South Pasadena Police Chief Statement of Support for Monterey Park Community
The City of South Pasadena and the Police Department are devastated to hear of the tragic shooting in Monterey Park. “We stand with all members of our community and offer our sincere condolences and support for the victims, families, and friends of those involved. Violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated.
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted.
Lunar New Year massacre: LASD reveals more info on suspected gunman, praises 'hero' civilian
Robert Luna reveals more information on the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. The LA County Sheriff took a second to recognize Brandon Tsay, the civilian credited with stopping the gunman at a different dance hall.
Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in
On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill armed man in Altadena: LASD
An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an elderly woman in Altadena. It happened Sunday around 5:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said. Several deputies from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station responded to a gas station on […]
LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man
LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA
An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.
Monterey Park shooting: Shooting suspect was likely making his own silencers
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna detailed the weapons, ammunition and more recovered from the Hemet home of suspected shooting Huu Can Tran. Luna said there was evidence Tran may have been "manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors."
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
Lunar New Year massacre: Community remembers 11 killed in Monterey Park
At least 11 are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna revealed the criminal history of the suspect, Huu Can Tran.
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting
FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
