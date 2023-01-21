ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

LAPD regulates official department displays of 'Thin Blue Line' flag

All images of the "Thin Blue Line" flag have been directed to be removed from the lobby of the Los Angeles Police Department and police vehicles. LAPD Chief Michel Moore issued a directive to department personnel discouraging the display of the "Thin Blue Line" patch and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles. The flag also is to be removed from public view within station lobbies.The flag is black and white, with a single blue stripe in the middle. The blue line on the flag symbolizes police and their efforts to keep society orderly, preventing a state of chaos and lawlessness. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Sheriff: Dance hall shooter had gun arrest, extra ammo

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Keenan Anderson: LAPD releases extended body camera footage

The Los Angeles Police Department has released extended body camera footage from an altercation with Keenan Anderson, who died in custody later that day. (Video: Los Angeles Police Department via YouTube)
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in

On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill armed man in Altadena: LASD

An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an elderly woman in Altadena. It happened Sunday around 5:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said. Several deputies from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station responded to a gas station on […]
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man

LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting

FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

