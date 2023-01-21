Read full article on original website
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
Snow piles up in NH and Maine: The first real storm of 2023 prompts flooding advisory, slick roads
A winter storm that has crossed the country from Colorado reached New England and blanketed parts of New Hampshire and southern Maine with snow.
