We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ovens are fickle. We like to think they remain at a consistent temperature while operating and throughout their lifespans, but in reality, they can fluctuate by a 60-degree range (via General Electric). While some foods can fare okay in a finicky oven, other items such as baked goods will suffer. Depending on how off-kilter your oven is, you might not even notice the inconsistency between the reading on the built-in thermometer and the actual temperature. However, if your food is regularly burning or taking much longer than anticipated to cook, your oven temperature is probably inaccurate.

2 DAYS AGO