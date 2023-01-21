Read full article on original website
The best cast-iron skillets of 2023
We tested leading cookware to find the best cast-iron skillet, a versatile pan that can handle everything from steaks to cornbread, and with care can last a lifetime.
The Best Oven Thermometers In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ovens are fickle. We like to think they remain at a consistent temperature while operating and throughout their lifespans, but in reality, they can fluctuate by a 60-degree range (via General Electric). While some foods can fare okay in a finicky oven, other items such as baked goods will suffer. Depending on how off-kilter your oven is, you might not even notice the inconsistency between the reading on the built-in thermometer and the actual temperature. However, if your food is regularly burning or taking much longer than anticipated to cook, your oven temperature is probably inaccurate.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
The Aldi Peaches That Have Customers Returning In Droves
In America, Georgia is well known for its sweet, juicy peaches. Nicknamed the "peach state," it has long enjoyed being the top association with the fleshy fruit (via State Symbol USA). However, Georgia may soon have competition from grocery giant Aldi after its latest release of peaches has fans buying them in droves.
The best oils for frying, according to a food scientist
If you've ever felt overwhelmed in the oil aisle of the supermarket, you're not alone. With so many options, buying oil to fry food can turn into a confusing affair. And while it may be tempting to use your go-to oil for everything and hope for the best, that's not the best approach. It's important to choose the right oil for the job. Not all oils or frying methods are equal—and if you're not careful, using the wrong oil can produce a smoky kitchen and a burnt mess.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart this weekend. You can start 2023 with...
Price Gouging Could Be To Blame For Sky-High Egg Costs
Once known as a staple of budget-friendly cooking, eggs have become a new luxury, as egg prices went through the roof for the third time late last year. While in December 2021 the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was a super affordable $1.79, by December 2022, that price had risen to a dizzying $4.25 (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Over the past year, the price of a dozen eggs has risen 138% (per Time).
Sam's Club New Year's 2023 deal: Last chance to get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Worried about inflation in 2023? You can save money on groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership....
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
The Perfect Egg Substitute During The Nationwide Shortages
Towards the end of 2022 into the beginning of 2023, many consumers may have noticed either an increase in the prices of eggs or a complete shortage of eggs at their local grocery store, and there are a few reasons for the egg price increases and shortages. For one, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that about 57.87 million birds in the United States have been affected by a widespread case of avian influenza, with Iowa having the highest number of cases at 15,923,974 affected birds.
Best kitchen deals and finds at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Is your loved one a pro in the kitchen? Walmart has kitchen essentials right now that were practically made to...
TikTok Is Fuming Over Wendy's 4 For $4 Deal
In any relationship, trust among all parties is essential. Without it, a relationship runs the risk of being severed. This concept applies in business as well. When a company promotes specific programs or products, consumers expect them to follow through with what was advertised (via Forbes). Doing so can foster loyalty. As a result, even as prices at many restaurants have increased, customers have ensured that their sales numbers were still solid (via CNN Business).
The Best Portable Induction Cooktops for Small Spaces, According to a Chef
Our favorite is the Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop, with 20 temperature settings and an easy-to-use LCD display.
Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!
Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit. Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.
Every Chick-Fil-A Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fan-favorite restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is a family-owned business that started in the 1940s. The brand boasts friendly customer service and plenty of delicious chicken-focused menu options. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most popular choices among fast food lovers, with enough of a fan base to rival many longstanding industry giants. According to BusinessWire, the chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of favorite fast food restaurants for the eighth year in a row in 2022. As the name suggests, Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken-based items such as sandwiches and nuggets, but the brand is also well-known for its waffle fries and macaroni and cheese.
Bay Area families adding chicken coops to backyard to combat soaring egg prices
WALNUT CREEK -- It's a problem for families across the country: the rising costs of eggs on top of other inflationary surges. As of January 20th, the USDA reports the local average price for a carton of eggs was $5.97. It comes as somewhat good news as it is a decrease of 11% from the week prior. But when it is compared at the same week of egg sales across the country, New York was averaging at $3.36 a dozen, the Midwest at $3.87, and central states as low as $2.40. Faced with the steep prices, families in the Bay Area are now...
TikTok Isn't Impressed By A McDonald's Worker's Churros
Thanks to TikTok, it's not uncommon to see videos of fast food workers getting creative and sharing the best customizations for popular menu items. We've seen employees from a variety of food chains share their order hacks and tips, including a Starbucks barista who shared how to order a secret menu item, and a Chick-fil-A employee who showed us how you can add some extra spice to your chicken nuggets.
